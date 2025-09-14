Spanberger Faces Questions As Chesterfield School Board Member Urged to Resign Over Charli...
Tipsheet

'Jesus 2.0?' Critic Ridicules Charlie Kirk’s Widow Amid Mourning

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | September 14, 2025 9:00 PM
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Many people attacked a grieving widow last night as she publicly addressed the nation. 

Erika Kirk mourned her late husband Charlie Kirk, who an extremist shot and killed on Wednesday with a bolt-action rifle from about 200 yards away on a college campus in Utah. The father turned in the 22-year-old to the police. If convicted, the shooter might face the death penalty. 

Tim Shorrock, who covers Korea for The Nation, a progressive monthly magazine, posted:

Shorrock attacked the widow five days after an extremist murdered her husband. And he's not the only one. Hundreds of people have reportedly been fired from their jobs for insensitive social media posts about Kirk, Townhall has reported. 

Robby Starbuck posted about Shhen Barnes, an apparent board member at the Toledo Public Schools. Barnes posted: "Ya'll love Handmaid's Tale, but missed the point. The wives weren't victims, they were gatekeepers. They fueled the abuse. They held the system together. Never forget that. ljs"

Kirk's assassination has brought out the best and worst part of humanity, golfer Phil Mickelson posted.

"The assassination of Charlie Kirk is bringing out some of the best in humanity and it’s also exposing some of the worst. The unification, love, support, and outcry on his behalf throughout the world is heartwarming. The number of people supporting Tyler Robinson’s appalling behavior has opened my eyes to a side of extremism with a moral superiority complex that has also shaken my belief in people in general. I hope they are held accountable for their disgusting rhetoric.

Cartoonist Scott Adams posted that many people who dislike Charlie based on lied and quotes taken out of context. 

The nation is still mourning Kirk as many gather in Washington D.C. this afternoon, Townhall reporter Sarah Arnold reports. 

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN VIOLENCE UTAH

