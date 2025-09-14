'Jesus 2.0?' Critic Ridicules Charlie Kirk’s Widow Amid Mourning

Many people attacked a grieving widow last night as she publicly addressed the nation.

Erika Kirk mourned her late husband Charlie Kirk, who an extremist shot and killed on Wednesday with a bolt-action rifle from about 200 yards away on a college campus in Utah. The father turned in the 22-year-old to the police. If convicted, the shooter might face the death penalty.

Tim Shorrock, who covers Korea for The Nation, a progressive monthly magazine, posted:

"The evil doers have no idea what they've done." Charlie Kirk is apparently Jesus 2.0 and is "sitting next to his savior." A new religion is being born. What it is ain't exactly clear. pic.twitter.com/zE9gDEYyMV — Tim Shorrock (@TimothyS) September 13, 2025

Shorrock attacked the widow five days after an extremist murdered her husband. And he's not the only one. Hundreds of people have reportedly been fired from their jobs for insensitive social media posts about Kirk, Townhall has reported.

Robby Starbuck posted about Shhen Barnes, an apparent board member at the Toledo Public Schools. Barnes posted: "Ya'll love Handmaid's Tale, but missed the point. The wives weren't victims, they were gatekeepers. They fueled the abuse. They held the system together. Never forget that. ljs"

Meet Sheena Barnes @Barnes4Equity. She’s a they/them board member @TPSProud and she’s comparing Erika Kirk to the Handmaid’s Tale and joking about Charlie’s death. This is out of line for someone in public education. Email Toledo Public School Board President: bvasquez@tps.org pic.twitter.com/7fcLsRSXY7 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 14, 2025

Kirk's assassination has brought out the best and worst part of humanity, golfer Phil Mickelson posted.

"The assassination of Charlie Kirk is bringing out some of the best in humanity and it’s also exposing some of the worst. The unification, love, support, and outcry on his behalf throughout the world is heartwarming. The number of people supporting Tyler Robinson’s appalling behavior has opened my eyes to a side of extremism with a moral superiority complex that has also shaken my belief in people in general. I hope they are held accountable for their disgusting rhetoric.

The assassination of Charlie Kirk is bringing out some of the best in humanity and it’s also exposing some of the worst. The unification, love, support, and outcry on his behalf throughout the world is heartwarming. The number of people supporting Tyler Robinson’s appalling… https://t.co/Mf0UIfuq4f — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) September 14, 2025

Cartoonist Scott Adams posted that many people who dislike Charlie based on lied and quotes taken out of context.

Wait until the haters of Charlie Kirk find out their anger is based entirely on quotes taken out of context and flat-out lies about what he said.



Cognitive dissonance will glue most of the haters to their original positions, with word-salad explanations of how they have been… — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) September 14, 2025

The nation is still mourning Kirk as many gather in Washington D.C. this afternoon, Townhall reporter Sarah Arnold reports.

As people come in, The Kennedy Center is playing a video of Charlie Kirk’s most memorable moments. pic.twitter.com/EkoLWK17oR — Sarah Arnold (@SarahArnol99162) September 14, 2025

