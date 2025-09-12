VIP
Tipsheet

Colorado School Shooter Was Radicalized by Extremist Network, Sheriff Says

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | September 12, 2025 9:00 PM
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Colorado law enforcement say the 16-year-old who shot three students and himself after noon on Wednesday is 16-year-old Desmond Holly. 

Holly brought a revolver to school on the bus before he shot two classmate with a revolver, said Jacki Kelley, public information officer with Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. 

Some students were on lunch when Holly started shooting. Some students to lock down while others fled the campus. School officials reacted quickly, which restricted the number of students who Holly shot, Kelley said. 

“The Evergreen High School shooter has been identified as 16 year-old Desmond Holly.”

It’s unclear what pushed Holly to shoot his classmates, how many rounds he fired, or even if he knew the people who he shot, Kelley said.

Revolvers only carry six bullets while a semi-automatic pistol can carry 15 or more bullets in a typical magazine. 

“I have to believe when you bring a gun to school and you continue to fire and reload and fire and reload that you are on a mission and we are grateful that he was less successful, but we’re devastated that he was successful at all,” Kelley said. 

His motive is unclear but it appears as if Holly was "radicalized by some extremist network,” Kelley said. The parents might be charged for giving access to the gun to Holly, Kelley said. 

This is a statement from the family of 18-year-old Matthew Silverstone, one of the victims from the shootings at Evergreen High School:

“The family appreciates the community’s concern and support, but as we remain focused on our loved one’s recovery, we respectfully request privacy as we continue to heal and navigate the road ahead”

Videos posted to social media show that hundreds of law enforcement officers responded to the shooting. 

The school will likely be closed part of next week to fix parts of the school. The shooter fired the revolver inside and outside of the school spilling onto a nearby street, Kelley said. 

The suspect's gun was fired "a lot," Kelley said. "We have windows shot out, we have lockers that were shot up. We're finding spent rounds and unspent rounds. It's a huge area, and the school is three levels."

Evergreen is 30 miles west of Denver. 

COLORADO FIREARMS GUN VIOLENCE MASS SHOOTING MENTAL HEALTH

