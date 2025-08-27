Major Hospital Slashes Gender-Affirming Care for Minors

After being subpoenaed by the federal government, the University of Michigan will no longer provide gender affirming hormonal therapies and puberty blocker medications for minors.

The hospital announced the policy change on Monday.

"The University of Michigan faced federal subpoena as part of a criminal and civil investigation into gender-affirming care for minors. In light of that investigation, and given escalating external threats and risks, we will no longer provide gender affirming hormonal therapies and puberty blocker medications for minors,” the hospital said in a statement.

“We recognize the gravity and impact of this decision for our patients and our community. We are working closely with all those impacted, and we will continuously support the well-being of our patients, their families, and our teams. We are deeply grateful to our clinicians for their unyielding commitment to providing the highest quality care, and to all of our team members for their dedication to helping our patients, and to supporting each other, as we navigate these changes together.”

Michigan Democrat Rep. Carrie Rheingans offered to give gender-confirming care to kids under 18 years old, the group Libs of TikTok posted.

Michigan Democrat Rep. Carrie Rheingans urges kids on tiktok to contact her so she can help them get puberty blockers and m*tiIation surgery 🚩🚩🚩 pic.twitter.com/woe6QCXZO9 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 26, 2025

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who has sued the Trump administration over 30 times over many different issues, claimed that the policy change was potentially illegal.

“The announcement from the University of Michigan that they will no longer provide their transgender patients with all of the healthcare options available is shameful, dangerous, and potentially illegal,” Nessel said in a statement.

Today, @miattygen Dana Nessel reissued an open letter to all Michigan healthcare providers and patients with reminders on providing and seeking healthcare services in compliance with Michigan law. Read more at https://t.co/lNtzhaBWT4 pic.twitter.com/ICbQDdxQ0I — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (@MIAttyGen) August 26, 2025

“This cowardly acquiescence to political pressure from this president and his administration is not what patients have come to expect from an institution that has labeled itself 'the leaders and the best' and my Department will be considering all of our options if they violate Michigan law," Nessel said.

In July, the Department of Justice subpoenaed over 20 doctors and clinics that were accused of performing transgender surgeries on minors.

"Medical professionals and organizations that mutilated children in the service of a warped ideology will be held accountable by this Department of Justice," Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement.

Chad Mizelle, the chief of staff at the Department of Justice, called the policy change a "massive" win for children's safety.

"This is a MASSIVE win for children’s safety and for common sense," he said in a post. "But it isn’t the first. Per ABC, the University of Michigan is just the latest of 20+ hospitals and health systems that have ended or restricted so-called “gender-affirming care” since January."

"Under @POTUS’s and @AGPamBondi’s leadership, we will continue fighting each and every day to protect children from exploitation and mutilation by hospitals and health systems who are motivated by radical gender ideology, profits, or both."

For months, @TheJusticeDept has been investigating hospitals and health systems that have been surgically and chemically mutilating children under the guise of “gender-affirming care.”



Today, the University of Michigan announced that it “will no longer provide gender affirming… — Chad Mizelle (@ChadMizelle47) August 26, 2025

