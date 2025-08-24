Arizona Charges 170 in Immigration Sweep

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona charged 170 people with immigration crimes last week.

The United States filed 85 cases in which aliens illegally re-entered the United States, and the United States also charged 70 aliens for illegally entering the United States.

The United States filed 11 cases against 15 individuals responsible for smuggling illegal aliens into and within the District of Arizona.

These cases were referred or supported by federal law enforcement partners, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations, ICE Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Border Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Those people are charged with various violent crimes.

For example, on August 18, 2025, Gonzalo Rafael Morales-Jimenez, was charged by criminal complaint with Re-entry of a Removed Alien. Morales-Jimenez had been previously removed from the United States in 2018 after being convicted of kidnapping, armed robbery, and theft by extortion, aggravated assault, and misconduct involving weapons, all felony offenses, in the Superior Court of Arizona, Maricopa County. The Court ordered all terms of incarceration for the various counts to run concurrently with one another, with the longest sentence being over 10 years in prison.

A day later, the U.S. charged Alan William Fischbach, Rosario Robles-Morales and Jose Antonio Florez-Ramirez - with conspiracy to transport and harbor illegal aliens. He allegedly picked up two loads of illegal aliens and took them to a motel in Tucson. Robles-Morales and Florez-Ramirez had served as foot guides for the illegal aliens, leading them across the international border into the United States. In total, 10 smuggled illegal aliens were discovered.

On August 19, 2025, Pedro Carrillo-Miranda was charged by criminal complaint with re-entry of a removed alien. Carrillo-Miranda had been previously removed from the United States in 2002 after being convicted of Attempted Sexual Abuse, a felony offense, in the Superior Court of Arizona, Maricopa County. In that case, Carrillo-Miranda was sentenced to three months in prison, followed by lifetime probation.

On August 20, 2025, a Department of Public Safety Sergeant performed a traffic stop on Cesar Eduardo Parra-Rey, who was identified by his Mexico driver's license. After speaking with Parra-Rey, DPS suspected that he was engaged in a human smuggling event and contacted U.S. Border Patrol for assistance. When they arrived, Border Patrol Agents determined that Parra-Rey is a citizen of Mexico with a border crossing card that allows him to enter and pass through the United States legally. However, agents also determined that Parra-Rey’s three passengers were all citizens of Mexico, illegally present in the United States. Parra-Rey was charged by criminal complaint with transportation of an illegal alien.

On August 22, 2025, Bryan Valenzuela-Caldera was charged with transportation of an illegal alien for profit. Valenzuela-Caldera was observed in Nogales, Arizona on multiple days, driving in unusual patterns close to the border. On August 20, Border Patrol Agents initiated a vehicle stop based on their observations, but Valenzuela-Caldera failed to yield, taking several turns and driving through Nogales, Arizona. As he drove, Valenzuela-Caldera struck a civilian vehicle, and then attempted to push the vehicle out of the way by pressing the accelerator of his truck. He then reversed and drove away, ending up on a dead-end road. As agents followed him, Valenzuela-Caldera reversed into one of their Border Patrol vehicles, then got out of his truck and fled on foot. He was eventually apprehended, and two illegal aliens were found inside his truck.

These cases are part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, eliminate cartels, and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

