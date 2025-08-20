Good Guys in Michigan With Guns, Trucks, Defend Church, Walmarts Over 2025 Summer

A good guy with a gun stopped a man who stabbed 11 people at a Michigan WalMart on July 26.

Derrick Perry, a Marine who has a concealed pistol license, held serial stabber Bradford James Gille at gunpoint until Deputy John Leach of the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office arrived and arrested Gille.

Several customers chased Gille out of the store to the parking lot where they subdued him, according to probable cause statement that Townhall obtained through a records request.

News outlet Mlive released footage of the stabbing.

Many people applauded Perry on social media.

Traverse City Michigan

This is the man who held the suspect from the Walmart stabbing at gun point, which prevented further violent attacks & allowed for emergency responders to quickly access victims.

Derrick Perry



Derrick Perry 👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/fMdaLdd1EM — Paige B (@paige29863) July 27, 2025

Detective Matt Holliday of the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office said that numerous law enforcement agencies as well as EMS arrived on scene. The investigation revealed that eleven individuals had been stabbed by the defendant before he left the store.

The law enforcement agency denied the rest of the request, citing a pending investigation. “Video surveillance from Walmart shows the defendant randomly stabbing people as he makes his way through the store,” the report says. “Chaos and panic are obvious. The defendant is then chased our of the store by several individuals, one of whom had a pistol and detained the individual until Deputy Leach arrived.”

The victims and their injuries are listed below.

Tiffany Mcpherson was stabbed under her right arm, injuring her kidney.

Matthew Byers was stabbed in the stomach.

Corey Russell, a Walmart employee, was stabbed in the left arm and beneath his left arm armpit. He suffered damage to an artery and nerves in his left arm.

Karlene Currie was slashed in the left eye. She was stabbed in the right torso including a liver laceration.

Cynthia John was stabbed in the right side, injuring her lung.

Barbara Mattson was stabbed along the left side of her jaw from her ear to chin.

Robert Rooksberry was stabbed in the right chest, injuring his lung and liver.

John Park was stabbed, injuring his left arm, left chest, and puncturing his lung.

Aarn Boudot was stabbed in the upper right arm, severing an artery.

Bruce McGregor was stabbed in the right arm and his right side which exposed his intestines.

Jane Weldon was stabbed in the right side of her back as she exited the store.

On Aug. 1, a man was stabbed multiple times with a knife at a different Walmart. A bystander hit the stabber with a car and other customers held him in place using shopping carts until law enforcement arrived.

When a 31-year-old man opened fired outside of CrossPointe Community Church in Wayne, Michigan on June 22, a deacon hit the man with a truck. Church deacon Richard Pryor protected his church when he ran over a church shooter who was armed with a rifle. Security shot the man.

In all of these stories, a good person chose to risk their life to stop evil and protect their community, Steve Dulan, a Cooley Law school professor who serves on the board of the Michigan Coalition for Responsible Gun Owners, told Townhall in a phone interview.

"The reason [MCRGO] gave Derrick Perry the award is that he exemplified the reason that a lot of people carry," Dulan said. "There's this sheepdog mentality that exists. It's in the law. You can act in defense of self and others. And that's exactly what he did."

Nearly 1 million people in Michigan have a concealed pistol license, Dulan said.

