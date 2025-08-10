Well, 249 Years Was A Pretty Good Run…
Resident to Sue Whitmer Over 35th District Vacancy Amid Political Gridlock

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | August 10, 2025 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Al Goldis, File

For more than 200 days, over 250,000 Michiganders have no representation in the state Legislature after Sen. Democrat Kristen McDonald Rivet resigned in January. 

If Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called a special election for the area spanning some of Midland County, Bay County, and Saginaw County, then Republicans would likely win the election and seize a majority in the state Senate.

A resident is expected to sue Whitmer next week, Michigan independent reporter Dave Bondy said in a post. “A lawsuit is expected to be filed Monday against the state after Governor Whitmer’s continued delay in calling a special election to fill Michigan’s vacant 35th State Senate seat.” 

The group Michigan Forward posted: “For 200 days, 270k people have had no representation in Michigan's 35th State Senate District For 200 days, @GovWhitmer has ignored pleas from residents and her fellow Democrats to call a special election It’s time that Whitmer stop playing politics and call a special election.”

Another group posted a meme of President Trump yelling from the White House with the caption: 

“Gretchen Whitmer, call the MI 35th District Senate Election and fix the damn roads.”

Whitmer’s office hasn’t responded to a request for comment, but on August 7, she posted a SpongeBob video on X. 

“16 competitors entered the treacherous waters of Big Fish Week.

 Now… only two remain.

 Will it be the Bluegill or Lake sturgeon?

 You decide now at http://Michigan.gov/bigfishweek

The 35th Senate seat opened in January. Since then, Whitmer has traveled nationwide with her friends. 

Whitmer spent $175,000 on her trip to the United Arab Emirates in February, and a month later, spent $204,000 on a trip to the UK. In June, Whitmer spent $219,000 on a trip to Australia, Michigan Capitol Confidential reported. Whitmer is one of about 10 Democrats who might run for president in 2028, along with Kamala Harris, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Hillary Clinton, or Chasen Buttgieg.

