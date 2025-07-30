Is Jack Smith About to Get a Taste of His Own Medicine?
Tipsheet

Why Are States Suing to Protect SNAP Fraud?

Scott McClallen | July 30, 2025 6:33 PM
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File

When President Donald Trump’s administration asked states for food stamp data to eradicate fraud, waste, and abuse, many states sued

Trump’s Executive Order 14243, “Stopping Waste, Fraud, and Abuse by Eliminating Information Silos” aims to eradicate fraud, waste, and abuse in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which feeds about 41 million people. 

A coalition of states sued the United States Department of Agriculture to stop the order.

In May, the federal government shuttered a $66 million SNAP scheme in New York, in which a federal employee helped loot public benefits meant for hungry, vulnerable people.

A May 6 USDA directive requires states to provide the names and Social Security Numbers of food stamp beneficiaries.

In June 2024, USDA reported that about 11.7% or about $10.5 billion in SNAP benefits paid in fiscal year 2023 were improper. The new administration aims to stamp out fraud, according to Secretary Brooke Rollins.

“Fraud will not be tolerated by the Trump Administration. I want to thank our hardworking law enforcement officers who work every day to ensure federal benefits are properly distributed and safeguard taxpayer dollars from criminals,” Rollins said. “President Trump is restoring law and order. At USDA we are fighting back against fraud and misuse of taxpayer dollars and ensuring those who need and qualify for benefits, actually receive them.”

Organized international criminal groups target state SNAP programs, said Acting Deputy Under Secretary John Walk. 

“These are truly sick and depraved individuals who are stealing food from low-income Americans for their own profit,” Walk said. “It is especially disturbing when international criminal organizations siphon tax dollars away from SNAP beneficiaries to fund their own illicit activities,” Walk said.

