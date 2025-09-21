To Hell With Jimmy Kimmel and Anyone Who Can’t Condemn Murder
Surgeon Calls Charlie Kirk’s Final Moments a 'Miracle' That Likely Saved Lives

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | September 21, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Matt York

Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet addressed one of the more bizarre facts surrounding Charlie Kirk’s tragic death—the absence of an exit wound. What some were using to fuel conspiracy theories has, according to Kolvet and Kirk’s attending surgeon, turned out to be nothing short of miraculous.

Kolvet relayed that the surgeon who operated on Kirk was stunned by what he saw. 

“The bullet absolutely should have gone through,” the doctor reportedly said. “This would have taken a moose or two down, an elk, etc.” It was a high-powered, high-velocity round—designed to tear through flesh and bone.

But it didn’t. Charlie’s body absorbed the full force of the shot.

Behind him, Kolvet said, were dozens of staff, students, and guests. The doctor acknowledged that had the round passed through—as it normally would—others almost certainly would have been killed. 

“It was an absolute miracle that someone else didn’t get killed,” he said.

What stopped the bullet? The doctor pointed to Charlie’s bone density, calling it “so healthy, so impressive,” he likened Kirk to “the man of steel.” The bullet, despite its deadly power, was found lodged just beneath the skin.

Even in death, Charlie Kirk protected others. He took the hit—literally—so that those behind him could live. In a world obsessed with tearing people down, especially those who dare to stand for conservative values, this story cuts through the noise. 

