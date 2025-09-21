Erika Kirk to Confront Rumors Surrounding Charlie Kirk’s Death and Alleged $150M Offer from Netanyahu

Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, is preparing to speak out publicly next week in response to swirling rumors surrounding her husband’s final days—including explosive allegations of a $150 million offer from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and claims that Kirk was preparing to shift his position on Israel before his assassination.

Advertisement

In a powerful statement delivered last week, Erika made it clear that her husband's death was no accident.

“The evildoers behind my husband’s assassination have no idea what they have done,” she said. “You have no idea what you have unleashed across this entire country.”

The upcoming interview, scheduled to air on TPUSA host Alex Clark’s show, is expected to address a number of claims made by prominent voices, including Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson. These include speculation about Kirk’s alleged intent to convert to Catholicism, as well as his supposed break from pro-Israel orthodoxy—an issue that may have made him powerful enemies.

This week on TPUSA host Alex Clark’s show, Erika Kirk, Charlie’s wife, will confront allegations from Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, and others, ranging from claims of a $150 million offer from Netanyahu to rumors about shifts in his position on Israel and his supposed plan to… pic.twitter.com/rG5cNk9iLg — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 21, 2025

The most shocking allegation is the reported $150 million offer from Netanyahu himself—an amount that, if true, points to serious geopolitical weight behind whatever shift Kirk may have been preparing to make. While mainstream media has largely ignored or dismissed these claims, Erika Kirk appears ready to put the truth front and center.

This isn’t just about clearing her husband’s name—it’s about exposing the pressure, manipulation, and potential corruption at the highest levels. If even half of these claims prove true, it would upend the media narrative around Charlie Kirk’s death and reveal just how far certain forces were willing to go to silence him.

The full interview is expected to air this week. The country will be watching.