The Supreme Court Might Determine Lisa Cook's Fate
Milwaukee Public School Teacher Calls Limits On Equity And Gender Lessons ‘Fascism’ In...
Hollywood Reporter Tries to Gaslight Readers Over Jimmy Kimmel's Charlie Kirk Comments
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Says Law Enforcement Is a 'Sickness' That Doesn't Make...
As the Left Whines About Kimmel, Don't Forget How the Media Cheered Censorship,...
VIP
Boris Sanchez Tells Us What Our Ears Lied About, and Matthew Dowd Looks...
US Coast Guard Operation Pacific Viper Seizes 5,000 Pounds of Drugs, Nabs More...
Illinois Democrat Kat Abughazaleh Claims First Amendment Violation After She Tries to Bloc...
How One Botched Question on The View Became Harris’s Political Hand Grenade—And She...
Federal Judge Tosses President Trump’s $15 Billion Lawsuit Against NYT
Kavanaugh Would-Be Assassin Now Identifies As a Transgender Woman
Alleged Carjacker Charged For Crime Spree That Killed Two Women, Injuring Child
8 Charged in Million-Dollar Minnesota Housing Fraud Scandal
DNC Backs Newsom’s Power Grab to Rig California Elections
Tipsheet

Pennsylvania Democrats Cheer Political Violence, Expose the Rot in Their Own Ranks

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | September 19, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

The mask continues to slip in Pennsylvania, where Democrat officials have openly mocked, justified, and even celebrated the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk—a reaction that reveals just how deeply entrenched political hatred has become on the American left.

Advertisement

Bernville Mayor Shawn Raup-Konsavage ignited national outrage after declaring he was “glad” Kirk is dead, posting the comment publicly alongside a video of the late conservative leader. “This is what MAGA represents,” he wrote, attacking those mourning Kirk’s death and doubling down by saying, “If this represents you, then I don’t want to hear that you are offended that I’m glad he is gone.”

This isn’t Raup-Konsavage’s first brush with glorifying violence. After the 2024 assassination attempt on President Donald Trump, which left a supporter dead and Trump injured, the same mayor posted “Try harder”—a grotesque suggestion that the assassin should have succeeded.

These aren’t anonymous internet trolls. These are elected officials—people entrusted to represent their communities—openly calling for or applauding political bloodshed.

Even other Democrats have tried to distance themselves. Bernville Council Vice President Wayne Lesher condemned the remarks but hid behind the tired “freedom of speech” excuse. Free speech is not the issue—moral decency is.

Unfortunately, Raup-Konsavage isn’t alone.

In Delaware County, Folcroft Borough Councilman Stephen Ropski made light of Kirk’s murder by writing, “BREAKING NEWS: Charlie Kirk loses gun debate.” The flippant comment was met with outrage by Republicans and residents alike, who are tired of the selective outrage and moral inconsistency.

Recommended

Letitia James: Convicting Me for My Alleged Mortgage Fraud Will Be Tough Because... Guy Benson
Advertisement

Meanwhile, the official Democratic Party page in Haverford Township shared an article blaming Kirk for his own assassination, claiming that mourning his death “whitewashes the truth.” The article remained live long enough to generate serious backlash before the party quietly deleted it—though not before residents and the local GOP demanded answers.

Let’s be clear: this isn’t just about tasteless social media posts. This is about a political culture on the left that increasingly treats violence against conservatives as justified, or at least excusable. The same people who fly “Love Trumps Hate” banners in their front yards cheer when their political enemies are shot dead. That’s not just hypocrisy—it’s dangerous.

When Democrat leaders can’t bring themselves to condemn political violence without qualifiers or caveats, they signal to their base that extremism is acceptable—as long as it targets the right people.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Letitia James: Convicting Me for My Alleged Mortgage Fraud Will Be Tough Because... Guy Benson
Kavanaugh Would-Be Assassin Now Identifies As a Transgender Woman Dmitri Bolt
Tom Homan Has an Update on the Migrant Kids Who Went Missing Under the Biden Administration Leah Barkoukis
How One Botched Question on The View Became Harris’s Political Hand Grenade—And She Didn’t Even Know It Dmitri Bolt
Illinois Democrat Kat Abughazaleh Claims First Amendment Violation After She Tries to Block ICE Vehicle Amy Curtis
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Says Law Enforcement Is a 'Sickness' That Doesn't Make Communities Safer Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Letitia James: Convicting Me for My Alleged Mortgage Fraud Will Be Tough Because... Guy Benson
Advertisement