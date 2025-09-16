Trump's Efforts to Designate Antifa Get an Assist From Capitol Hill
House Passes Byron Donalds’ 'D.C. CRIMES Act' to Crack Down on Violent Crime in the Nation’s Capital

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | September 16, 2025 8:23 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Rep. Byron Donalds’ (R-FL) push to restore law and order in Washington, D.C., took a significant step forward today as the House of Representatives passed H.R. 4922 – “The D.C. CRIMES Act” with bipartisan support, 240–179. The bill, championed by Donalds and backed by the White House and House Oversight Committee, marks the first significant piece of federal legislation passed this year aimed at addressing the crime wave in the capital.

The legislation closes a dangerous loophole in D.C. law that currently allows 18- to 24-year-old criminals to be treated as juveniles, despite being legal adults. That policy, pushed by far-left city leaders, has fueled a wave of violent crime by shielding adult offenders from real consequences. The D.C. CRIMES Act puts a stop to that by requiring all offenders 18 and older to be sentenced as adults and by removing judicial discretion that allowed soft sentencing below mandatory minimums.

“This is about common sense and constitutional duty,” Donalds said. “Lawlessness is a choice—and Congress has a responsibility to stop it when local leadership fails.”

Donalds has been outspoken about the surge in violence plaguing the capital, placing the blame squarely on the soft-on-crime policies embraced by radical city officials. His bill is a direct response to that failure, and a clear message: If D.C. won’t protect its own residents, Congress will.

The bill now moves to the Senate, where Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN) is leading the companion legislation, joined by Senators Tom Cotton, Ted Budd, Bill Hagerty, and others.

With crime spiraling out of control and local leaders unwilling to act, the D.C. CRIMES Act is a long-overdue course correction. Adult criminals will finally face adult consequences—and Washington, D.C. just got one step closer to being safe again.

