Tipsheet

Charlie Kirk to Be Honored with Stadium Memorial as Thousands Expected to Mourn a Conservative Icon

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | September 14, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Matt York

Turning Point USA has announced that a massive public memorial for Charlie Kirk will be held next Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona—a venue capable of hosting over 60,000 people. The event is expected to draw a massive crowd of supporters, friends, and political allies as the conservative movement mourns the loss of one of its boldest voices.

The memorial, titled "Building a Legacy, Remembering Charlie Kirk," will take place on September 21, with doors opening at 8 a.m. and the program beginning at 11 a.m. President Donald Trump is slated to attend, joining what is expected to be one of the most significant political memorials in recent memory.

Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA at just 18 years old, was fatally shot during an event at Utah Valley University earlier this week. He was 31. Known for his unapologetic defense of free speech, American values, and traditional family structures, Kirk became a central figure in the modern conservative movement. His death has left a void that no one is likely to fill anytime soon.

The stadium has been used for Super Bowls and major concerts, but next weekend it will serve as a gathering place for Americans mourning a man whose mission was nothing short of preserving the country he loved.

Turning Point USA posted a simple but powerful message announcing the event: “Join us in celebrating the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Charlie Kirk, an American legend.”

Online registration is open, and attendance will be first-come, first-served. A website dedicated to the memorial highlights Kirk’s devotion to faith, family, and country, stating: “Charlie died doing what he loved: fighting for truth, for faith, for family, and for America. His sacrifice will endure as a guiding light for generations.”

Kirk built one of the most influential grassroots movements in the country, mobilizing millions of young people to challenge leftist orthodoxy on campuses and in culture. He didn’t just talk about freedom—he fought for it.

The tribute on the memorial site closes with a reference to Scripture, marking the depth of Kirk’s Christian faith: “Well done, good and faithful servant.”

