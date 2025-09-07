Nearly 500 Illegal Workers Arrested at Hyundai-Linked EV Plant in Georgia in Record Federal Raid

Federal authorities arrested nearly 500 individuals during a large-scale raid this week at a battery plant construction site in Georgia tied to Hyundai and LG Energy Solution. According to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the operation followed months of investigation into illegal employment and potential federal crimes, and marks the largest single-site enforcement action in the agency’s history.

The site, operated by HL-GA Battery Company—a joint venture supporting Hyundai’s electric vehicle operations—was temporarily shut down as law enforcement executed a judicial warrant. Agents took 475 individuals into custody, all of whom were found to be in the country illegally or in violation of their immigration status. Most of those arrested were South Korean nationals, according to HSI Special Agent Steven Schrank.

Schrank emphasized this was not a random sweep but a deliberate criminal probe backed by evidence and court authorization. Many of those detained had either crossed the border unlawfully, overstayed their visas, or misused visa waivers.

While no direct Hyundai employees were among those arrested, the raid has raised serious questions about subcontracting practices and oversight in major federal-backed green energy projects. The facility in Bryan County is slated to supply batteries for Hyundai’s growing EV footprint in the U.S., part of a broader industrial shift incentivized by billions in taxpayer subsidies under recent federal climate and infrastructure bills.

Critics have long warned that loose immigration enforcement combined with massive government funding creates fertile ground for exploitation, labor violations, and under-the-table hiring. This operation appears to confirm those concerns.

Despite the magnitude of the arrests, no criminal charges have been publicly announced. Those taken into custody have been handed over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for further processing.

Hyundai issued a statement distancing itself from the issue, claiming the company directly employed none of those detained. HL-GA also issued a brief comment, saying construction has been paused and the company is cooperating with authorities.

Meanwhile, the South Korean government is already signaling concern. A spokesman for the country’s Foreign Ministry stated that the “rights and interests” of its citizens and corporations must not be violated during U.S. enforcement actions.

This case underscores a growing tension between immigration law, foreign investment, and federal economic policy. While Washington rushes to build a subsidized green economy, enforcement agencies are revealing what’s really happening behind the fences—widespread illegal labor at high-profile, multinational-linked sites.

