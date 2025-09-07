What This Woman Did at a Baseball Game Has Made Her the Most...
JD Vance Had the Perfect Response to This Lib Troll
Biden Staffers Were Also Puzzle By Joe's Shambolic Pardon Process
It’s Democrats Or America, It Can’t Be Both
Chipocolypse & 55%
Tim Kaine: 'Our Rights Come From Government'
Can Winsome Win?
The Song Is Over
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 284: Why ‘Jesus Walks on Water’ Applies to...
Nearly 500 Illegal Workers Arrested at Hyundai-Linked EV Plant in Georgia in Record...
Jasmine Crockett Defends Crime Linked to Poverty, Draws Criticism
Trump Signs Executive Order to Strengthen U.S. Response to Hostage-Takers
Russia Launches Massive Airstrike on Ukraine as Trump Urges Europe to Cut Off...
The Left Belittles Prayer - but God Is What We Need
Tipsheet

Biden’s Presidential Library Faces Fundraising Hurdles Amid Democratic Division

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | September 07, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Former President Joe Biden has chosen Delaware as the site for his presidential library, but the project faces an uphill battle in securing private funding. A team of former aides, political allies, and friends has been assembled to spearhead the effort, including fundraising coordination and location scouting, according to the Associated Press.

Advertisement

The challenge, however, is significant. Many major Democratic donors have grown cautious, and the party itself remains fragmented over policy priorities. Persistent criticism from President Donald Trump, who regularly highlights Biden administration failures, may also deter potential contributors.

Exactly where in Delaware the library will be located has not been finalized, though Wilmington officials previously suggested four possible sites. The Joe and Jill Biden Foundation has approved a 13-member board to oversee the project, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, adviser Steve Ricchetti, and Democratic fundraiser Rufus Gifford, who will serve as chairman. Gifford said fundraising goals will be ambitious but realistic, aiming for a library cost “somewhere in the middle” of the billion-dollar projects of Obama and Bush.

The price tag for modern presidential libraries has escalated dramatically. George H.W. Bush’s facility cost $43 million in 1997, Bill Clinton’s $165 million, George W. Bush’s $500 million, and the Obama Foundation targeted $1.6 billion. Biden’s library could approach the billion-dollar mark, reflecting the increasing scale of such legacy projects.

Recommended

What This Woman Did at a Baseball Game Has Made Her the Most Hated Person in the Country Right Now Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Meanwhile, President Trump is reportedly far ahead in preparations for his own library. He has raised millions through legal settlements, including $16 million from the CBS 60 Minutes election interference case. He has secured a donated jumbo jet from Qatar, which will be displayed at his future library.

As of now, the Biden library exists only as a web page through the National Archives, featuring a smiling photo of the former president and a familiar quote emphasizing national unity. Supporters hope the words will inspire donors to contribute, though practical obstacles remain: funding, party cohesion, and the ever-present scrutiny of Trump and conservative critics.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall's VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!




Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What This Woman Did at a Baseball Game Has Made Her the Most Hated Person in the Country Right Now Matt Vespa
It’s Democrats Or America, It Can’t Be Both Derek Hunter
Jasmine Crockett Defends Crime Linked to Poverty, Draws Criticism Sarah Arnold
JD Vance Had the Perfect Response to This Lib Troll Matt Vespa
Refugee Slain in Cold Blood on Public Transit Scott McClallen
Biden Staffers Were Also Puzzle By Joe's Shambolic Pardon Process Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

What This Woman Did at a Baseball Game Has Made Her the Most Hated Person in the Country Right Now Matt Vespa
Advertisement