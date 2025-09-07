Biden’s Presidential Library Faces Fundraising Hurdles Amid Democratic Division

Former President Joe Biden has chosen Delaware as the site for his presidential library, but the project faces an uphill battle in securing private funding. A team of former aides, political allies, and friends has been assembled to spearhead the effort, including fundraising coordination and location scouting, according to the Associated Press.

Advertisement

The challenge, however, is significant. Many major Democratic donors have grown cautious, and the party itself remains fragmented over policy priorities. Persistent criticism from President Donald Trump, who regularly highlights Biden administration failures, may also deter potential contributors.

Exactly where in Delaware the library will be located has not been finalized, though Wilmington officials previously suggested four possible sites. The Joe and Jill Biden Foundation has approved a 13-member board to oversee the project, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, adviser Steve Ricchetti, and Democratic fundraiser Rufus Gifford, who will serve as chairman. Gifford said fundraising goals will be ambitious but realistic, aiming for a library cost “somewhere in the middle” of the billion-dollar projects of Obama and Bush.

The price tag for modern presidential libraries has escalated dramatically. George H.W. Bush’s facility cost $43 million in 1997, Bill Clinton’s $165 million, George W. Bush’s $500 million, and the Obama Foundation targeted $1.6 billion. Biden’s library could approach the billion-dollar mark, reflecting the increasing scale of such legacy projects.

Meanwhile, President Trump is reportedly far ahead in preparations for his own library. He has raised millions through legal settlements, including $16 million from the CBS 60 Minutes election interference case. He has secured a donated jumbo jet from Qatar, which will be displayed at his future library.

As of now, the Biden library exists only as a web page through the National Archives, featuring a smiling photo of the former president and a familiar quote emphasizing national unity. Supporters hope the words will inspire donors to contribute, though practical obstacles remain: funding, party cohesion, and the ever-present scrutiny of Trump and conservative critics.

