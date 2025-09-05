Polls Show Strong Approval for President Trump As Second Term Gains Momentum

President Donald Trump is riding a wave of strong public support, with a new poll showing his highest approval rating yet since returning to office. According to a Daily Mail/J.L. Partners survey released Thursday, Trump holds a 55 percent approval rating among registered voters—a six-point jump from July.

“This is the highest approval figure we have ever shown for Donald Trump,” said J.L. Partners co-founder James Johnson.

The poll, conducted between August 21 and September 1 with 867 registered voters, has a margin of error of 3.3 percent.

Despite constant media attacks and left-wing outrage over his policies, Trump’s America First approach continues to resonate with a wide swath of the country. Johnson pointed to recent positive headlines as a key factor in the surge.

“It might seem surprising, but the news cycle has been ace for the president in recent days: his crime surge in D.C. is backed by the public, and economic news has been positive,” he said.

Trump’s tough-on-crime stance and refusal to coddle failing blue cities are clearly winning support. While Democrats waffle on whether to enforce basic law and order, Trump has unapologetically sent federal resources to curb surging violence in the nation’s capital. Voters are taking notice.

On immigration, Trump’s numbers are even more dominant. A Harvard-Harris poll from June showed record approval for his border policies. According to the survey, a staggering 80 percent of Americans support deporting illegal immigrants who have committed crimes. This clear bipartisan consensus includes 88 percent of Republicans, 80 percent of independents, and even 72 percent of Democrats.

Compare that to Joe Biden’s weak numbers—just 37 percent approval on the economy before leaving office, according to past polling. Trump, meanwhile, sits at 44 percent approval on the economy, with many Americans crediting him for renewed growth, wage gains, and trade policy victories.

Another August poll from the Associated Press had Trump’s job approval rating at 45 percent—his highest ever in their survey.

The White House credited this success to Trump’s relentless focus on putting America first. In a statement posted Wednesday, officials highlighted achievements from the second term: “From shattering tariff revenue records to securing the border and revitalizing our nation’s capital, the Trump Administration is proving that bold leadership gets real results.”

While legacy media continues to spin and distract, the numbers don’t lie. Trump’s approval ratings reflect a country that—despite noise from the political class—is largely supportive of the direction he’s taking.

The American people want safety, sovereignty, and prosperity—and right now, President Trump is delivering on all three.