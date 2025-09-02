TikToker Who Towed ICE Vehicle Now Faces 10 Years in Prison

The man who went viral for towing away a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) vehicle during an arrest in Los Angeles is now behind bars himself—facing serious federal charges and up to 10 years in prison.

Bobby Nunez, who proudly filmed himself laughing while stealing a government vehicle mid-operation, has been arrested by federal agents after being tracked down via his own TikTok video. According to the criminal complaint signed by a federal judge, the ICE vehicle—towed while agents were on the scene making an arrest—contained government-issued property, keys, and a secured firearm.

How it started vs. How it’s going



ARRESTED: Bobby Nunez is now under arrest for brazenly towing an ICE vehicle. He is charged with theft of government property.



Apparently he thought it would be funny to interfere with our immigration enforcement operations. Now he can laugh… pic.twitter.com/6LbjCwdcBP — Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) September 2, 2025

What Nunez thought was a joke is now a federal felony.

He is charged with theft of government property, a serious offense that carries a potential 10-year prison sentence. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed that Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) used open-source intelligence—specifically Nunez's TikTok videos—to identify and locate him.

Nunez reportedly became upset after footage of his own “perp walk” began circulating, but his social media antics left little room for denial. The video, which showed him mocking ICE agents as he towed the vehicle, quickly became internet bait for the usual crowd of anti-law enforcement influencers.

