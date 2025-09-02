Trump to Chicago Dems: Federal Troops Are Going in...But I'm Not Saying When
Zohran Mamdani's Mother Has Some Troubling Ties to a Terrorist-Supporting Regime
VIP
CBS News Is Right Back to the Creative Editing
De Blasio Backs Mamdani: From One Failed Experiment to the Next
BREAKING: U.S. Warships Take Out US-Bound Drug Vessel From Venezuela
President Trump, Delivering for the American Worker
Ernst Makes Official Announcement About Her Political Future
Why America Must Put Citizens First Over H-1B Visas
Newsom’s Crime Comments Backfire as Facts Expose the Real Urban Crisis
House Oversight Committee Releases Massive Epstein File Dump, Presses DOJ for Transparency
Pritzker Melts Down Over Trump’s Chicago Immigration Crackdown
VIP
UK Comedian Arrested Over Gender-Critical Posts
Pentagon to Send 600 Military Lawyers to Tackle Immigration Case Backlog
Trump Declares This US City the World’s ‘Murder Capital’
Tipsheet

TikToker Who Towed ICE Vehicle Now Faces 10 Years in Prison

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | September 02, 2025 8:45 PM
Flickr/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

The man who went viral for towing away a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) vehicle during an arrest in Los Angeles is now behind bars himself—facing serious federal charges and up to 10 years in prison.

Advertisement

Bobby Nunez, who proudly filmed himself laughing while stealing a government vehicle mid-operation, has been arrested by federal agents after being tracked down via his own TikTok video. According to the criminal complaint signed by a federal judge, the ICE vehicle—towed while agents were on the scene making an arrest—contained government-issued property, keys, and a secured firearm.

What Nunez thought was a joke is now a federal felony.

He is charged with theft of government property, a serious offense that carries a potential 10-year prison sentence. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed that Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) used open-source intelligence—specifically Nunez's TikTok videos—to identify and locate him.

Recommended

This Explosive Revelation Could Bury Lisa Cook Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Nunez reportedly became upset after footage of his own “perp walk” began circulating, but his social media antics left little room for denial. The video, which showed him mocking ICE agents as he towed the vehicle, quickly became internet bait for the usual crowd of anti-law enforcement influencers. 

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ICE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Explosive Revelation Could Bury Lisa Cook Jeff Charles
Remember Attempted Trump Assassin Ryan Routh? Well... Dmitri Bolt
Pritzker Melts Down Over Trump’s Chicago Immigration Crackdown Sarah Arnold
Democrats' Latest Attack on Trump Will Have You Laughing Your Head Off Jeff Charles
Newsom’s Crime Comments Backfire as Facts Expose the Real Urban Crisis Sarah Arnold
House Oversight Committee Releases Massive Epstein File Dump, Presses DOJ for Transparency Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Explosive Revelation Could Bury Lisa Cook Jeff Charles
Advertisement