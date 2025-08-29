Politico’s recent story targeting special envoy Steve Witkoff isn’t just sloppy reporting—it’s an intentional smear backed by anonymous bureaucrats and foreign diplomats opposed to the administration’s peace efforts.

The article, written by Felicia Schwartz, omits critical on-the-record statements that contradict its entire premise. Instead, it leans on anonymous quotes—classic deep state tactics designed to derail progress.

Here’s what was deliberately left out:

“This story from Politico is journalistic malpractice. But it's more than that: it's a foreign influence operation meant to hurt the administration and one of our most effective members," Vice President JD Vance wrote on X. “Notice how all of the people attacking Steve are on background? That means it's two or three deep staters who are angry that Witkoff has succeeded where they've failed.”

Schwartz had access to all of this. She chose not to include it. Instead, she provided a platform to anonymous sources promoting a narrative that serves the interests of both foreign and domestic actors who benefit from continued conflict.

The reality is simple: Witkoff has been an effective envoy. He’s reported honestly on Russian positions and helped narrow the open issues in the Russia-Ukraine war to two: security guarantees and territorial concessions. That’s real progress—and exactly why entrenched interests want to discredit him.

“Maybe we make peace, and maybe we don't. If we do, it will be because Steve Witkoff and the President of the United States worked their tails off, in the face of outright lies from the mainstream press," Vance added.

Politico didn’t just get the story wrong—they helped carry out an op designed to sabotage diplomacy. That’s not journalism. It’s disgraceful.