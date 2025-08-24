Why This Chicago Progressive Had to Delete Her Account Following This Post
Tipsheet

Vivek Ramaswamy Surges Ahead in Ohio Governor's Race

Sarah Arnold
August 24, 2025
AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar

Vivek Ramaswamy, the bold and rising star of the Republican Party, is making waves in Ohio's gubernatorial race, securing an impressive 8-point lead over his Democratic rivals. A new poll from Emerson Polling reveals that Ramaswamy holds a commanding 49 percent of voter support, while his opponents—Tim Ryan and Amy Acton—are lagging far behind, with just 41 percent and 39 percent support, respectively. 

Ramaswamy, known for his sharp critique of the political establishment and his unapologetic defense of American values, has captivated Ohioans with his message of change and progress. With his track record of business success and his sharp political insights, Ramaswamy is proving to be a formidable force against the career politicians who have dominated Ohio’s political landscape for years.

The poll numbers are a direct reflection of Ramaswamy’s ability to connect with the voters on the issues that matter most: the economy, public safety, and restoring Ohio to its conservative roots. His appeal is not just to traditional Republicans but to independents and disillusioned Democrats who are fed up with the status quo and looking for a leader who isn't afraid to challenge the system. Ramaswamy’s success is also a testament to his ability to build a grassroots movement, with supporters from all walks of life rallying behind his candidacy.

Meanwhile, Ryan and Acton—who represent the establishment wing of the Democrat Party—seem unable to gain any significant traction. Despite their political pedigrees, both have failed to energize the base and offer a compelling alternative to Ramaswamy's bold vision. Ryan, a career politician, and Acton, a former public health official, are struggling to keep up with Ramaswamy’s momentum. Ohioans appear to be ready for a change, and Ramaswamy is exactly the candidate they’re rallying behind.

With an 8-point lead and momentum on his side, Vivek Ramaswamy is positioned for a strong victory in Ohio’s governor's race. As Election Day draws closer, it’s clear that Ramaswamy’s blend of political acumen, business savvy, and unapologetically conservative vision is striking a chord with voters across the state. He’s just getting started, and his rise to power promises to reshape Ohio’s political landscape for years to come.

