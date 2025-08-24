A Chicago Lib Had to Nuke Her Account After This Mind-Numbing Post Against...
Tipsheet

Socialist Zohran Mamdani’s Muscle Showdown Falls Flat as Social Media Roasts His Bench Press Struggle

Sarah Arnold
August 24, 2025
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

At Brooklyn's Men's Day event, socialist Zohran Mamdani, known for his outspoken left-wing rhetoric, tried to impress the crowd with his physical prowess—only to be caught in a rather unflattering moment. The 33-year-old politician, more accustomed to rallying for wealth redistribution than hitting the gym, reluctantly stepped up to the bench press. Despite his tough talk on political reform, he needed assistance from a spotter to lift a modest 135 pounds—an eye-opening contrast to the strength he often claims to possess in his political convictions. It's one thing to flex for a cause, but another to back it up when it comes to real-world action. 

As soon as the footage of Mamdani struggling to bench press 135 pounds hit social media, the reaction was swift and brutal. Memes flooded X, with users lampooning the self-proclaimed “man of the people” for his apparent inability to even handle the most basic of physical challenges. Critics had a field day, calling him "weak" and an embarrassment." It quickly became clear that Mamdani's attempt to play the tough guy was a misstep, and the internet was relentless in reminding him that no amount of political posturing could shield him from mockery when his actions didn't match the rhetoric.

