Socialist Zohran Mamdani’s Muscle Showdown Falls Flat as Social Media Roasts His Bench Press Struggle

At Brooklyn's Men's Day event, socialist Zohran Mamdani, known for his outspoken left-wing rhetoric, tried to impress the crowd with his physical prowess—only to be caught in a rather unflattering moment. The 33-year-old politician, more accustomed to rallying for wealth redistribution than hitting the gym, reluctantly stepped up to the bench press. Despite his tough talk on political reform, he needed assistance from a spotter to lift a modest 135 pounds—an eye-opening contrast to the strength he often claims to possess in his political convictions. It's one thing to flex for a cause, but another to back it up when it comes to real-world action.

Advertisement

NEW: Socialist Zohran Mamdani shows off his muscles at Men's Day in Brooklyn, needs help from a spotter to bench 135 pounds.



The 33-year-old was reluctant at first to get under the bar but gave in after being pressured by the locals. pic.twitter.com/7lsOJ3CubM — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 24, 2025

As soon as the footage of Mamdani struggling to bench press 135 pounds hit social media, the reaction was swift and brutal. Memes flooded X, with users lampooning the self-proclaimed “man of the people” for his apparent inability to even handle the most basic of physical challenges. Critics had a field day, calling him "weak" and an embarrassment." It quickly became clear that Mamdani's attempt to play the tough guy was a misstep, and the internet was relentless in reminding him that no amount of political posturing could shield him from mockery when his actions didn't match the rhetoric.

Overpromise, underdeliver. — Parody Zohran K. Mamdani (@ZohranParody) August 24, 2025

Most males hit this weight before the age of 15. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 24, 2025

This is embarrassing — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 24, 2025

not a hypocrite at least he definitely depended on help from others 🤣 — Josh Bryant (@joshstrength) August 24, 2025

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.







