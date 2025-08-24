Boston Cops Defy Left-Wing Mayor Michelle Wu, Secretly Aid ICE in Arresting Criminal Illegals

It appears that many of Boston's officers are quietly rebelling against the anti-ICE stance taken by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's (D) administration. According to acting ICE Director Todd Lyons, Boston cops are secretly providing critical information to federal immigration officials to help arrest criminal illegal aliens—a bold move that flies in the face of the sanctuary city policies pushed by Wu and other extremist Democrat mayors across the country.
