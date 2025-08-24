Boston Cops Defy Left-Wing Mayor Michelle Wu, Secretly Aid ICE in Arresting Criminal Illegals

For years, Boston, under Wu’s leadership, has been one of the loudest advocates of the sanctuary city movement. Her administration has consistently refused to cooperate with federal immigration authorities, shielding illegal immigrants from enforcement efforts and pushing a narrative that criminal aliens should be protected rather than deported. But as Lyons revealed in an interview with conservative radio host Howie Carr, the rank-and-file officers on the ground are frustrated and unwilling to stand idly by as dangerous criminals roam the streets.

“They can’t cooperate openly out of fear of getting in trouble or getting fired. But they’re helping us anyway,” Lyons said.

His comments reveal a significant rift between Boston’s liberal leadership and the very officers tasked with keeping the city safe. Despite the mayor’s vocal opposition to ICE, many members of the Boston Police Department have quietly aligned themselves with federal officials to take dangerous criminals off the streets.

Lyons made it clear that this covert collaboration isn’t unique to Boston. Across the country, local law enforcement officers, who understand the dangers posed by criminal illegal aliens, are aiding ICE in ways that are not immediately visible to the public eye.

“That’s the issue we’re seeing in so many jurisdictions,” Lyons noted. “We have so many men and women on the Boston Police Department and other jurisdictions that are so pro-ICE, that want to work with us and that are actually helping us behind the scenes.”

While Wu doubles down on her sanctuary city policies, many officers are taking matters into their own hands, prioritizing public safety over political correctness. These officers understand that the release of criminal aliens back into communities increases the risk of more violence, drugs, and other illegal activity—problems that law enforcement must address on a daily basis.

In fact, Lyons specifically pointed out that many of the criminals the Boston PD is dealing with are repeat offenders—criminal illegal aliens who have been released from custody and allowed to remain in the country.

“There are so many of these criminal aliens that keep getting released to go out and commit more crimes that the local law enforcement have to deal with,” Lyons said. “We can take that violent criminal alien instantly out of the neighborhood.”

Lyons’ remarks strike a chord with many Americans who feel the nation’s cities are becoming more dangerous under the guise of “sanctuary” policies. Rather than creating safer communities, sanctuary cities like Boston have only given cover to criminal behavior, leading to higher crime rates and more tension between citizens and the authorities charged with protecting them.

Despite the clear friction between local law enforcement and Boston’s leadership, Wu has remained steadfast in her criticism of ICE. In a desperate attempt to discredit the agency, the mayor recently compared ICE officers to “neo-Nazis” and referred to them as being part of President Donald Trump’s "secret police." However, Lyons has shown little patience for such inflammatory rhetoric, telling Carr that his department intends to “flood the zone” in sanctuary jurisdictions like Boston.

“We’re definitely going to, as you’ve heard the saying, flood the zone, especially in sanctuary jurisdictions,” Lyons said. “Boston and Massachusetts decided to say that they wanted to stay sanctuary. Sanctuary does not mean safer streets. It means more criminal aliens out and about the neighborhood. But 100%, you will see a larger ICE presence.”

Lyons’ commitment to increasing ICE operations in sanctuary cities marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing battle over immigration enforcement in America. It’s a clear message to local leaders like Wu that, while they may oppose federal immigration law, they cannot stop the men and women of ICE from doing their job. The collaboration between federal officials and local law enforcement officers, even if done in secret, signals that there are still many dedicated to upholding the rule of law and protecting citizens from the dangers posed by criminal illegal immigrants.

With cities like Boston refusing to cooperate with ICE, it’s reassuring to know that there are still those within local law enforcement who are willing to stand up and fight for the safety of their communities, even if it means defying their own leadership. The real question now is how long Mayor Wu can maintain her sanctuary stance when the streets are growing increasingly unsafe and her officers continue to work with federal authorities in the shadows to keep criminals off the streets. The battle between local mayors and federal law enforcement is far from over—and with the support of local police officers, ICE appears more determined than ever to win.