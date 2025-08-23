VIP
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Fires DIA Director Following Iran Strike Report

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | August 23, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth fired Air Force Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse from his role as Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), following the release of a preliminary intelligence assessment related to the June U.S. military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. The firing marks the second dismissal of a top military intelligence official since President Donald Trump returned to office in January.

According to The New York Times, a senior defense official and a U.S. senator confirmed Kruse's departure. While an official reason has not been publicly detailed, the dismissal was reportedly based on a “loss of confidence,” a common phrase used in high-level personnel changes within the Department of Defense. However, it is not yet clear whether Kruse will be reassigned within the Air Force.

Kruse’s removal comes shortly after the DIA produced a preliminary report evaluating the effectiveness of recent U.S. strikes on Iran. While the Trump administration publicly characterized the operation as highly successful, with President Trump describing the damage as “monumental” in a June post on Truth Social, the DIA's assessment reportedly concluded that Iran’s nuclear capabilities had only been set back by a matter of months.

The gap between the administration’s public statements and the DIA’s internal assessment may have contributed to tensions surrounding the report, though officials have not confirmed a direct link. The Pentagon has not released the full findings of the DIA report.

This marks the second high-profile intelligence official to be dismissed under the current administration. Gen. Timothy D. Haugh, the former head of the National Security Agency (NSA), was removed earlier this year. His ouster followed criticism from outside political voices, though the Department of Defense did not cite a specific reason beyond standard personnel review procedures.

Some lawmakers have raised concerns about the dismissals. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, suggested the firings reflect a broader pattern within the Trump administration of politicizing intelligence roles. 

"This underscores the dangerous habit of treating intelligence as a loyalty test rather than a safeguard for our country," Warner said. 

As of now, the Defense Intelligence Agency has not announced an interim or permanent replacement for Kruse. The agency, which is tasked with providing military intelligence to warfighters, defense planners, and policymakers, plays a key role in shaping national security decisions—particularly in areas of active conflict or strategic interest, such as Iran.

