Trump Brings Law and Order — And Dinner — to D.C.'s Front Lines

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | August 22, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

President Donald Trump delivered more than just words of appreciation to law enforcement and National Guard troops in Washington, D.C. on Thursday-- he brought dinner and a message of restored order.

Trump made a surprise visit to the United States Park Police Headquarters in Anacostia, where he treated officers to pizza and hamburgers while thanking them personally for their tireless work to clean up the nation's capital. Joined by Attorney General Pam Bondi and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, the president met with members of the U.S. Marshals Service, the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, and other agencies involved in the recent surge to combat crime in the city.

“You’ve done an amazing job,” Trump told the officers. “The numbers are down like we wouldn’t believe — but we believe it.”

Since assuming federal control of D.C.’s law enforcement response just over a week ago, Trump has led a swift and effective crackdown on violent crime. According to Vice President JD Vance, the results speak for themselves: violent crime has plummeted by 35 percent, and robberies are down an astonishing 50 percent in just the first nine days.

Trump’s intervention marks a return to sanity. D.C.. A city overtaken by crime and graffiti, President Trump took matters into his own hands to clean up the nation's capital. 

“We’re going back to Congress for some money,” Trump said. “It’s cleaning, and fixing, and redoing, and putting brand new surfaces down on your roads and streets.”

Trump’s track record of restoring American greatness, from rebuilding the economy to rebuilding communities, speaks for itself. In contrast to the left’s soft-on-crime policies that have allowed urban centers to spiral into chaos, Trump’s decisive action in D.C. reminds the country what real leadership looks like. 

Burgum praised the president for “bringing respect back” to law enforcement, while Bondi echoed that sentiment. She saluted officers who have been “working midnights every night because they love our country, they love our city.”

Trump also stayed to share a meal with the officers, celebrating their success but making it clear there is still work to be done.

“We’re going to celebrate, but then we’re going to get back to work,” he said. “We’re going to take care of these criminals. We’re going to put them where they have to be.”

PAM BONDI

