Assassination Plot Against President Trump Foiled

In a stunning and alarming development, U.S. Attorney Judge Jeanine Pirro confirmed that a woman traveling from New York to Washington, D.C., was arrested for plotting to assassinate President Donald Trump. According to Pirro, the suspect “was working to have him eliminated.” She is now in custody and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Advertisement

🚨 HOLY CRAP: US Attorney Judge Jeanine just announced a woman was traveling from New York to Washington DC to ASSASS*NATE President Trump.



The woman was arrested.



This is on the Democrats, 100%.



"Was working to have him ELIMINATED. She's now in custody, she will be prosecuted… pic.twitter.com/dbhZSas9ow — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 18, 2025

This news comes just days after President Trump and Pirro launched a sweeping crackdown on crime and lawlessness in Washington, D.C., signaling their commitment to restoring order in a city that has spiraled into chaos under Democrat leadership. Their decisive action is already paying off — but clearly, the threat isn't just on the streets.

However, let's be clear: this plot didn’t come out of nowhere. It’s the result of years of deranged anti-Trump rhetoric from the Left, rhetoric that has gone unchallenged, unpunished, and in many cases, encouraged. Democrats have spent nearly a decade demonizing Trump and painting him as an existential threat to democracy. They’ve said he should be “removed,” “stopped,” “locked up,” and now, someone took that narrative to its logical and horrifying conclusion.

When Pirro said the woman would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, she meant it.

This attempted assassination underscores why Trump and Pirro’s crackdown on crime is so critical. Washington, D.C., under Democrat control, has become a symbol of unchecked lawlessness — with violent crime, looting, and assaults all on the rise.

The suspect wasn’t just some random criminal — she was motivated, politically, ideologically, and violently. This was no petty crime. This was an attempted political assassination — something out of a third-world dictatorship. And yet, don’t expect CNN to give it more than a footnote. Don’t expect Democrats to denounce it with the same passion they use to attack Trump every day. Their silence is complicity.

Had this been a plot against former President Joe Biden, media hysteria would be nonstop. This is on the Democrats, 100 percent.

President Trump has faced relentless attacks from every angle — from the media, the justice system, foreign actors, and now would-be assassins. Yet he continues to stand firm and fight not just for himself, but for the country he loves.