Democrat Melt Down Over Trump-Putin Summit

The left-wing media and Democrat elites are in full meltdown mode after President Donald Trump’s high-stakes summit in Anchorage with Russian President Vladimir Putin, an event that brought serious diplomatic engagement back to the world stage after years of failed leadership under Joe Biden. Rather than acknowledge Trump’s bold effort to bring about a lasting peace in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Democrats are resorting to name-calling and conspiracy theories, with Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) leading the charge.

Advertisement

Appearing on MSNBC, Swalwell shamelessly smeared the President, calling him a “Kremlin kiss ass” and bizarrely suggesting the summit was staged to distract from headlines about inflation and the Epstein files. Instead of appreciating a U.S. president engaging in diplomacy to stop a war that’s claimed thousands of lives, Swalwell launched into a bitter tirade, accusing Trump of flattering a dictator and comparing the summit to the much-maligned 2018 Helsinki meeting—despite the fact that Trump’s approach this time was clearly focused on ending bloodshed, not appeasing global interests.

Swalwell went so far as to float the tired, discredited insinuation that Trump might be a “Russian asset,” ignoring the fact that under Trump’s leadership, NATO strengthened, energy independence surged, and no new wars were started. This sort of reckless rhetoric has become the norm from Democrats who can’t handle the fact that Trump continues to act like a leader—something Biden has repeatedly failed to do on the global stage.

"If you’re a Republican in Congress, you just saw a Kremlin kiss ass in the president of the United States. Somebody who squandered an opportunity to confront a ruthless dictator who is killing innocent children and kidnapping innocent children every single day. I don’t know what this meeting accomplished other than taking the Epstein files and inflation out of the news, but you have meetings like this to achieve objectives. You don’t just have meetings like this to gather the gang together. It was embarrassing to watch. It was frankly, more embarrassing than the Helsinki conference because he toasted Vladimir Putin as if he was receiving a lifetime achievement award, a total nothing burger, a waste of time," Swalwell said.

While the left clings to Cold War-era hysteria, President Trump is working to broker real peace. The summit in Anchorage, combined with upcoming talks with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, signals a serious and strategic attempt to bring an end to a brutal conflict—not a photo-op, but a results-driven diplomatic push that could save millions of lives.

If anything is "embarrassing," it’s Democrats like Swalwell attacking peace efforts while offering no solutions of their own—only partisan soundbites and political theater.