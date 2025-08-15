VIP
D.C. is a Total Mess and It Isn’t Just Crime
DOJ Slaps a New Lawsuit on California
WaPo Reporter Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About Hamas
VIP
If Everything Is Fascism, Nothing Is Fascism
VIP
Leaked Meta Document Reveals Disturbing AI Interactions With Kids
Gavin Newsom and His Hair Gel Aren't Going to Be Happy About This...
Suspicious White Powder Triggers Evacuation at ICE Building
Requests for One Particular Service Have Skyrocketed by 400 Percent Under Trump
Did You See ICE's New Vehicles?
GOP Senator Reveals Driving Habit While in D.C. Because of Carjacking Problem
D.C. Mayor, AG Signal They Will Not Comply With Bondi's Latest Order; UPDATE:...
VIP
Here's What Obama Told Runaway Texas Democrats Amid Redistricting Showdown
Trump’s FBI Takes Back the Nation's Capital
Just How Many Illegal Aliens Have Exited the U.S. Under Trump? We Now...
Tipsheet

Fox News Blasts Schumer for Claiming He Feels 'Perfectly Safe' in D.C., Despite Full-Time Security Detail

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | August 15, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

In a recent interview, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) claimed he feels “perfectly safe” walking around Washington, D.C., early in the morning. However, Fox News was quick to highlight the glaring contradiction, which is that Schumer is protected by a full-time security detail, raising serious questions about his true perception of safety in the nation’s capital.

Advertisement

Washington, D.C., has long struggled with a surge in violent crime, with neighborhoods plagued by shootings, robberies, and other criminal activity. The growing lawlessness has been a point of contention among lawmakers and citizens alike, especially as many Democratic leaders have pushed policies that critics say undermine law enforcement efforts. However, thanks to President Donald Trump’s decisive action to federalize D.C. and deploy the National Guard, the city has made a dramatic turnaround in its fight against crime. 

Fox News emphasized that, “It’s important to point out that Senator Schumer, like Congressional Leaders from the Republican Party, also have security details with them full time while they are here in D.C.” 

Recommended

MSNBC's Morning Joe Had the Best Line for Dems Defending the Indefensible Over Trump's D.C. Takeover Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Schumer’s assertion of feeling “perfectly safe” seems disconnected from the reality experienced by everyday Americans who face the consequences of rising crime. While Schumer strolls with constant protection, the average D.C. resident is forced to navigate D.C. with far less security.

The message is clear that while elite politicians enjoy the safety of government-provided protection, the rest of the city’s residents live in fear amid growing crime waves. This glaring double standard fuels frustration and mistrust among voters who demand real solutions to restore law and order.

Tags:

CRIME

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MSNBC's Morning Joe Had the Best Line for Dems Defending the Indefensible Over Trump's D.C. Takeover Matt Vespa
WaPo Reporter Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About Hamas Matt Vespa
Gavin Newsom and His Hair Gel Aren't Going to Be Happy About This Appeals Court Ruling Jeff Charles
Well...Well...Well: Here's What Kash Patel Found Out About the FBI's Clinton Foundation Probe Matt Vespa
Who Has Been Busy Destroying Democracy? Victor Davis Hanson
Requests for One Particular Service Have Skyrocketed by 400 Percent Under Trump Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

MSNBC's Morning Joe Had the Best Line for Dems Defending the Indefensible Over Trump's D.C. Takeover Matt Vespa
Advertisement