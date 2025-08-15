Fox News Blasts Schumer for Claiming He Feels 'Perfectly Safe' in D.C., Despite Full-Time Security Detail

In a recent interview, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) claimed he feels “perfectly safe” walking around Washington, D.C., early in the morning. However, Fox News was quick to highlight the glaring contradiction, which is that Schumer is protected by a full-time security detail, raising serious questions about his true perception of safety in the nation’s capital.

Washington, D.C., has long struggled with a surge in violent crime, with neighborhoods plagued by shootings, robberies, and other criminal activity. The growing lawlessness has been a point of contention among lawmakers and citizens alike, especially as many Democratic leaders have pushed policies that critics say undermine law enforcement efforts. However, thanks to President Donald Trump’s decisive action to federalize D.C. and deploy the National Guard, the city has made a dramatic turnaround in its fight against crime.

Fox News emphasized that, “It’s important to point out that Senator Schumer, like Congressional Leaders from the Republican Party, also have security details with them full time while they are here in D.C.”

Schumer’s assertion of feeling “perfectly safe” seems disconnected from the reality experienced by everyday Americans who face the consequences of rising crime. While Schumer strolls with constant protection, the average D.C. resident is forced to navigate D.C. with far less security.

The message is clear that while elite politicians enjoy the safety of government-provided protection, the rest of the city’s residents live in fear amid growing crime waves. This glaring double standard fuels frustration and mistrust among voters who demand real solutions to restore law and order.