Enough Is Enough: Pirro Blasts D.C. Leaders for Protecting Criminals

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro spoke out on Monday, slamming Washington, D.C.’s Democrat-led leadership for creating an environment where criminals are protected instead of prosecuted. Speaking at a press conference alongside President Donald Trump—who announced he would invoke Section 740 of the D.C. Home Rule Act to place the Metropolitan Police under federal control and deploy the National Guard—Pirro highlighted the city’s lawlessness and lenient policies. She revealed that her office is barred from prosecuting most cases involving suspects under 18 unless they are charged with violent crimes like rape or murder, underscoring what she described as a broken justice system fueled by soft-on-crime leadership.

"I can't prosecute them. They go to family court. And they get to do yoga and arts and crafts," Pirro said, referring to criminals who are under 18 years old.

.@USAttyPirro on how criminals are protected by Washington, D.C. leadership: "If they're under 18 years of age, I can only get the case if it's murder... rape. Even if they shoot a gun but don't kill you, I can't get it. So, the law has to be changed." pic.twitter.com/bU4PCsY8Pm — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 11, 2025

Pirro thanked President Trump for taking the bold action Washington, D.C. desperately needs to protect the nation’s capital and send a clear message to criminals that lawlessness will no longer be tolerated. She described the city’s biggest threat as “young punks” who gang up and violently attack residents, emboldened by a system that has allowed them to act with impunity.

"They know we can't touch them... because they know the laws are weak," Pirro added. "I can't touch you if your'e 14, 15, 16, 17 years old and you have a gun."

Pirro slammed far-left judges for handing out lenient sentences to criminals, accusing them of enabling lawlessness. She called on them to hold the D.C. Council accountable for its “absurd” laws, which she argued are putting public safety at risk and tying the hands of law enforcement.

🚨 U.S. Attorney Pirro is absolutely COOKING the DC government, which allows vioIent young thugs to run the streets



“I can't prosecute them. They go to family court. And they get to do yoga and arts and crafts.



“ENOUGH. IT CHANGES TODAY!” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/l1pjivBMm1 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 11, 2025

Editor’s Note: President Donald Trump is returning Washington, D.C., to the American people by locking up violent criminals and restoring order.

