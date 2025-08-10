Beto O’Rourke’s Profane Tirade: F*** the Rules,' Calls GOP 'Fascists'

In yet another unhinged outburst that highlights the radical state of the modern Democratic Party, failed Senate and presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) launched into a profane tirade this week, branding Republicans as "fascists" and openly calling on Democrat-led states to gerrymander their districts, regardless of the law.

“F*** the rules, we are going to win whatever it takes,” O’Rourke shouted.

The explicit rant has drawn sharp criticism and renewed concerns over the extreme rhetoric and tactics being embraced by prominent figures on the Left.

O'Rourke's rant comes after a Texas judge blocked him from funding Texas Democrats who fled the state in an attempt to stop the GOP redistricting legislation.

Tarrant County Judge Megan Fahey issued a restraining order Friday against O’Rourke and his group, Powered by People, over alleged illegal fundraising to support Texas Democrats who fled the state.

"Defendants have and will continue to engage in unlawful fundraising practices and utilization of political funds in a manner that either directly violates or causes Texas Democratic Legislators to violate [the law]," Fahey wrote in her ruling. "Consumer have and continue to suffer irreparable harm through these unlawful acts because they are making political contributions that are being used to fund personal expenses and violate state law."

The ruling followed just hours after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office requested a temporary restraining order against O’Rourke.

In response to Paxton, O'Rourke claimed that the attorney general was targeting his nonprofit because their volunteers defend voting rights and free elections. He accused Paxton of trying to intimidate activists and silence him by filing the restraining order, aimed at stopping their fight against what O’Rourke called President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal five congressional seats.

This is far from the first time O’Rourke has shown disdain for the democratic process. From his failed presidential run — where he infamously declared “hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15” — to his string of political flops in Texas, O’Rourke has positioned himself as a loud, angry voice with little to show for it except divisive soundbites and a growing record of public meltdowns. Now, with Democrats facing increasing pressure ahead of the 2026 midterms, O’Rourke’s call to abandon legal redistricting processes in blue states smacks of the very authoritarianism he falsely accuses Republicans of.

