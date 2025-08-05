Trump’s Tariffs Deliver Big: $28B in July Alone as 'America First' Trade Strategy Rakes in Record Revenue

President Donald Trump’s bold tariff strategy is paying off. U.S. customs duties hit a record $28 billion in July, the highest monthly total so far in 2025, pushing cumulative tariff revenue past $150 billion this year. This historic influx is the deliberate result of his “Liberation Day” tariff regime, which imposed a 10 percent baseline on imports and targeted steeper duties on countries like China, Canada, and Brazil.

On Monday, the Treasury Department released "Customs and Certain Excise Taxes" data revealing that President Trump's trade war is working out in the United States' favor, despite skepticism from the left. In April, revenues rose steadily from $17.4 billion to $23.9 billion in May, before climbing to $28 billion in June.

As President Trump approaches a key shift in global trade policy, new tariff rates are now scheduled to take effect this Thursday. Initially set for August 1, the implementation was delayed to August 7 to give U.S. Customs and Border Protection more time to prepare for enforcement. In the lead-up to the original deadline, Trump announced a string of major trade deals with key allies, including Japan, the EU, and South Korea. So far, 11 of America’s 15 largest trading partners have signed comprehensive agreements with the U.S.

Trump's tariff policies have been a cornerstone of his "America First" economic agenda.

The administration took direct aim at unfair trading partners like China, Canada, Mexico, and India, while holding countries accountable for dealing with hostile regimes like Venezuela. Targeted tariffs on critical sectors such as autos, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and raw materials sent a clear message: the U.S. will no longer be taken advantage of. As a result, the U.S. saw a massive boost in tariff revenue. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has stated that President Trump’s tariff policies have the potential to bring in over $300 billion in federal revenue. Current projections estimate that tariff collections will reach $189 billion by the end of 2025, with that figure rising to $360 billion in 2026.

