America First, Big Pharma Last: Trump Orders Drug Prices Slashed to Lowest Global Rate

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | August 03, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

In a continuation of his America-First agenda, President Donald Trump announced that drug prices are about to take a historic nosedive, dropping by “500, 600, 800, even 1,200 percent.” The announcement marks yet another significant step in Trump’s ongoing war against Big Pharma and bloated government bureaucracy, as he continues to prioritize the financial well-being of American families over the profits of multinational corporations. 

Earlier this week, President Trump said he sent letters to the heads of 17 major pharmaceutical companies pushing them to cut the prescription medication prices that Americans face down to the levels that people in other countries pay, which by the way is around 66 percent less. He promised that prices will go down to numbers that Americans have never even dreamed of before. 

"This is something that nobody else can do. We’re gonna get the drug prices down. Not 30 or 40 percent, which would be great, not 50 or 60, no. We’re gonna get ‘em down 1,000 percent, 600 percent, 500 percent, 1,500 percent," he said. 

President Trump has issued a no-nonsense ultimatum to Big Pharma: either slash drug prices to match the lowest cost found anywhere in the world, or face aggressive federal action. “If you refuse to step up,” Trump warned, “we’ll deploy every tool to protect American families from continued abusive drug pricing practices.” He called out foreign nations for “freeloading for far too long,” insisting it’s time they pay their fair share instead of leaning on American consumers. With a firm deadline set for September 29, 2025, Trump made it clear that failure to comply will prompt decisive action, with HHS Secretary Kennedy ready to lead the charge. Americans are demanding lower drug prices, Trump said, adding that they need them today.

Trump’s new executive order introduces what he calls the “Most Favored Nations” drug pricing policy—a move he touts as both revolutionary and straightforward. Under this policy, Americans will no longer pay inflated prices for prescription drugs while other developed countries receive better prices. Instead, the U.S. will match the lowest price paid for a given drug anywhere in the developed world, ensuring American patients receive the same cost benefits as citizens abroad. It’s a significant blow to Big Pharma’s price-gouging practices and a clear statement that the days of America subsidizing the rest of the world’s medicine are over. 

