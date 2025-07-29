Trump Reveals He Cut Ties and Banned Epstein Years Before Story Broke

President Donald Trump has once again made clear that he cut ties with Jeffrey Epstein long before the media or political elites took notice. According to Trump, he banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago after the disgraced financier repeatedly poached staff from the club’s spa, despite being warned to stop. Among those reportedly recruited was Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most prominent victims. While the left and corporate press attempt to smear Trump by association, the facts show he took decisive action years before Epstein's crimes were publicly exposed, unlike many in elite circles who remained silent or complicit.

On Tuesday, the White House shared a video on its X account capturing President Trump responding to a reporter’s question about whether Epstein hired some of the young women taken from the Mar-a-Lago spa. Trump confirmed that they were, explaining that Epstein had been recruiting staff from the spa, which led to complaints. As a result, Trump banned Epstein from the property.

When another reporter asked if one of the workers Epstein "stole" from Mar-a-Lago was Virginia Giuffre, Trump said he believes so and added that Virginia never had any complaints about working at the spa.

President Trump shared more details about why his relationship with Epstein deteriorated and told reporters he has not been asked to grant a pardon to Ghislaine Maxwell. Speaking with reporters during a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Trump's Turnberry golf course, Trump was asked if he would consider pardoning Maxwell. He did not rule out the possibility.

"Well, I'm allowed to give her a pardon," he said. "But nobody's approached me with it, nobody's asked me about it. It's in the news, that -- that aspect of it. But right now, it would be inappropriate to talk about it."

Trump was also about parts of his relationship with Epstein.

"But for years, I wouldn't talk to Jeffrey Epstein," Trump said. "I wouldn't talk because he did something that was inappropriate. He hired help, and I said, 'don't ever do that again.' He stole people that worked for me. I said, 'don't ever do that again.' He did it again. And I threw him out of the place persona non-grata."

