The MAGA Agenda Is on the Line
We Know What Caused Cory Booker's Meltdown on the Senate Floor This Afternoon
NYT Op-Ed Drops a New Name for Trump's Immigration Enforcement Agenda. It's Embarrassing.
Pete Buttigieg Makes Unexpected Admission on Trans Sports Debate
VIP
Relief Aid Is Inhumane According to Sky News
VIP
Manhattan Shooting Betrays Severe Problems with Media's Focus
Michigan Dems Want ICE Agents Jailed for Wearing Masks—After Forcing You to Wear...
Congressman Who Announced SC Governor Run Picks Up Endorsements
Thune Speaks Out Regarding Dems Blocking Trump Nominees
VIP
Maine Democrat Flip Flops on Policies Once Again
ICE Recruits To 'Defend the Homeland' Alongside Uncle Sam
Michigan Democrats Target Masked ICE Agents, Despite Enforcing $500 Fines for Going Maskle...
VIP
How Do Voters Feel About Trump's Approach to Illegal Immigration? A New Poll...
Pacifist Quaker or Violent Protestor? Portland Man Facing Felony Charges
Tipsheet

Left-Wing Outlet Claims Sydney Sweeney's Non-Woke AD is Connected to Nazis

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | July 29, 2025 8:00 PM
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Good Morning America, airing on Disney-owned ABC, launched an outrageous and baseless attack on Tuesday by claiming that a Sydney Sweeney clothing ad is somehow connected to Nazis. The ad itself was straightforwardly pro-America and completely non-woke, celebrating patriotic values rather than the usual identity politics. Yet, in typical woke fashion, ABC chose to twist the narrative, trying to smear a simple, patriotic commercial with absurd accusations. 

Advertisement

During a segment, the ABC panel spoke about Sweeney's new American Eagle ad, in which she proudly states that she has "good genes," a play on words to the blue jeans she was wearing in the ad. Left-wing critics were quick to point out that she is white, blonde, and blue-eyed. 

However, a more eye-popping comment from the segment suggested that the actresses' campaign is connected to Nazi propaganda with racial undertones. 

Robin Landa, a professor at Kean University, called the ad "troubling." 

"The pun 'good genes' activates troubling historical associations for this country," Landa said. "The American Eugenics movement in its prime, between like 1900 and 1940, weaponized the idea of good genes to justify white supremacism." 

Recommended

We Know What Caused Cory Booker's Meltdown on the Senate Floor This Afternoon Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Social media platforms such as TikTok and X have seen a surge in discussions labeling the campaign as "fascist propaganda" and accusing American Eagle of lacking diversity and inclusivity. Critics highlight Sweeney’s depiction as a blonde, blue-eyed woman, claiming it upholds Eurocentric beauty ideals and recalls troubling historical ties to eugenics and Nazi imagery. 

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.



Tags:

WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Know What Caused Cory Booker's Meltdown on the Senate Floor This Afternoon Matt Vespa
Thune Speaks Out Regarding Dems Blocking Trump Nominees Jeremy Frankel
Here's How Many Sex Offenders ICE Has Arrested...in Just One City Katie Pavlich
NYT Op-Ed Drops a New Name for Trump's Immigration Enforcement Agenda. It's Embarrassing. Matt Vespa
The Manhattan Shooter's Motive Has Been Revealed Jeff Charles
Democrats Accidentally Tell the Truth About What They’re Trying to Do Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

We Know What Caused Cory Booker's Meltdown on the Senate Floor This Afternoon Matt Vespa
Advertisement