Left-Wing Outlet Claims Sydney Sweeney's Non-Woke AD is Connected to Nazis

Good Morning America, airing on Disney-owned ABC, launched an outrageous and baseless attack on Tuesday by claiming that a Sydney Sweeney clothing ad is somehow connected to Nazis. The ad itself was straightforwardly pro-America and completely non-woke, celebrating patriotic values rather than the usual identity politics. Yet, in typical woke fashion, ABC chose to twist the narrative, trying to smear a simple, patriotic commercial with absurd accusations.

During a segment, the ABC panel spoke about Sweeney's new American Eagle ad, in which she proudly states that she has "good genes," a play on words to the blue jeans she was wearing in the ad. Left-wing critics were quick to point out that she is white, blonde, and blue-eyed.

However, a more eye-popping comment from the segment suggested that the actresses' campaign is connected to Nazi propaganda with racial undertones.

Robin Landa, a professor at Kean University, called the ad "troubling."

"The pun 'good genes' activates troubling historical associations for this country," Landa said. "The American Eugenics movement in its prime, between like 1900 and 1940, weaponized the idea of good genes to justify white supremacism."

Holy crap, Good Morning America on Disney owned ABC ran a story this morning saying the Sydney Sweeney clothing ad is connected to Nazis. Legacy media is dead: pic.twitter.com/IcPmRJr8R0 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 29, 2025

Social media platforms such as TikTok and X have seen a surge in discussions labeling the campaign as "fascist propaganda" and accusing American Eagle of lacking diversity and inclusivity. Critics highlight Sweeney’s depiction as a blonde, blue-eyed woman, claiming it upholds Eurocentric beauty ideals and recalls troubling historical ties to eugenics and Nazi imagery.

