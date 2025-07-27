Bernie Sanders Backs Soros-Linked Rebecca Cooke, Exposing Hypocrisy in His 'Fighting Oligarchy' Tour

Self-proclaimed "anti-oligarchy" crusader Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is once again showing who he really is by endorsing Rebecca Cooke, a Democrat backed by none other than George Soros and his network of far-left donors. Cooke, who’s running in Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, has quietly accepted help from a Soros-funded PAC while claiming to fight for “the little guy.” Sanders’ endorsement exposes the hypocrisy of the progressive movement.

In a move that perfectly captures the double standard of today’s progressive elite, Sanders has endorsed Cooke, a candidate with deep ties to dark money and George Soros-backed networks.

Cooke, who calls herself both a “Blue Dog” and a “New Dem,” attempted to appeal to all sides in a recent statement, saying she’s “very progressive where it counts.” Unfortunately for Wisconsin voters, it appears that where it counts is in raising dark money and pushing a far-left agenda, often masked by moderate rhetoric.

Despite launching his recent “Fighting Oligarchy” tour to criticize the corrupting influence of wealthy donors, Bernie’s backing of Cooke raises serious questions about his credibility. After all, Cooke’s past is loaded with Soros-funded connections and professional political operatives. She previously served on the steering committee for Opportunity Wisconsin. This so-called grassroots group exists in name only; it serves as a front for the North Fund, a D.C.-based dark money machine heavily funded by Soros.

Cooke’s campaign has also directly received money from the Soros family and benefited from over $3 million in outside spending last cycle from Democracy PAC, another Soros-affiliated outfit.

Far from a political outsider, Cooke built a career as a high-dollar fundraiser and consultant, raking in nearly $200,000 while managing campaigns across multiple states. Her own firm, Cooke Strategy LLC, helped bankroll liberal causes between 2015 and 2021.

“Bernie-backed Democrat political operative Rebecca Cooke’s ties to dark money and George Soros show she’s aligned with liberal elites, not Wisconsinites,” NRCC spokesman Zach Bannon said. “Her extreme far-left agenda may have earned Bernie’s support, but it’s exactly why she’ll lose for a third time.”