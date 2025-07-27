There's Another Brutal Development on the Steele Dossier...and It Involves a Former Top...
An Ex-MSNBC Host's Remarks About Donald Trump Are Spot-on
Oh, What Now? The Secret Service Reportedly Engulfed in Scandal Over Trump's Scotland...
Artificial Me Is Getting Better, But I’m Still Best
Couple Claimed God Told Them to Launch a Cryptocurrency—Now They are Facing Prison
Jay Leno Just Said What Everyone’s Thinking About Late-Night Comedy
Mass Stabbing at Walmart Ends With One Man and a Gun
The Democrats' Grocery Chart Just Debunked Themselves
A Lost Opportunity
Trump Announces Trade Deal With EU
House GOP Takes Trump-Era Tax Plan to Vegas, Earns Praise From Working Americans
Trump-Era Enforcement Targets Employers Exploiting Illegal Labor, Not Just Illegal Aliens
Lohmeier, Fired by Biden for Exposing Pentagon DEI, Confirmed by Senate As Air...
Dem Under Fire for Taking Thousands From Donor Under Criminal Investigation for Embezzleme...
Tipsheet

Bernie Sanders Backs Soros-Linked Rebecca Cooke, Exposing Hypocrisy in His 'Fighting Oligarchy' Tour

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | July 27, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/John Locher

Self-proclaimed "anti-oligarchy" crusader Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is once again showing who he really is by endorsing Rebecca Cooke, a Democrat backed by none other than George Soros and his network of far-left donors. Cooke, who’s running in Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, has quietly accepted help from a Soros-funded PAC while claiming to fight for “the little guy.” Sanders’ endorsement exposes the hypocrisy of the progressive movement. 

Advertisement

In a move that perfectly captures the double standard of today’s progressive elite, Sanders has endorsed Cooke, a candidate with deep ties to dark money and George Soros-backed networks.

Cooke, who calls herself both a “Blue Dog” and a “New Dem,” attempted to appeal to all sides in a recent statement, saying she’s “very progressive where it counts.” Unfortunately for Wisconsin voters, it appears that where it counts is in raising dark money and pushing a far-left agenda, often masked by moderate rhetoric.

Despite launching his recent “Fighting Oligarchy” tour to criticize the corrupting influence of wealthy donors, Bernie’s backing of Cooke raises serious questions about his credibility. After all, Cooke’s past is loaded with Soros-funded connections and professional political operatives. She previously served on the steering committee for Opportunity Wisconsin. This so-called grassroots group exists in name only; it serves as a front for the North Fund, a D.C.-based dark money machine heavily funded by Soros.

Cooke’s campaign has also directly received money from the Soros family and benefited from over $3 million in outside spending last cycle from Democracy PAC, another Soros-affiliated outfit.

Recommended

Jay Leno Just Said What Everyone’s Thinking About Late-Night Comedy Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Far from a political outsider, Cooke built a career as a high-dollar fundraiser and consultant, raking in nearly $200,000 while managing campaigns across multiple states. Her own firm, Cooke Strategy LLC, helped bankroll liberal causes between 2015 and 2021.

“Bernie-backed Democrat political operative Rebecca Cooke’s ties to dark money and George Soros show she’s aligned with liberal elites, not Wisconsinites,” NRCC spokesman Zach Bannon said. “Her extreme far-left agenda may have earned Bernie’s support, but it’s exactly why she’ll lose for a third time.”

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jay Leno Just Said What Everyone’s Thinking About Late-Night Comedy Jeff Charles
Oh, What Now? The Secret Service Reportedly Engulfed in Scandal Over Trump's Scotland Trip Matt Vespa
Mass Stabbing at Walmart Ends With One Man and a Gun Jeff Charles
Trump Announces Trade Deal With EU Sarah Arnold
An Ex-MSNBC Host's Remarks About Donald Trump Are Spot-on Matt Vespa
There's Another Brutal Development on the Steele Dossier...and It Involves a Former Top Trump Official Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jay Leno Just Said What Everyone’s Thinking About Late-Night Comedy Jeff Charles
Advertisement