Anna Paulina Luna Slams Congressional Stock Trading: 'That’s Corruption at Its Core'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | July 25, 2025 8:45 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (FL) is breaking ranks and taking a bold stand against insider trading in Congress by expressing her support for a discharge petition to ban members from trading stocks. Paulina Luna says she plans to introduce the legislation at a time when trust in lawmakers is at an all-time low, signaling a commitment to transparency and accountability that conservatives and voters alike have been demanding.

On Friday, Paulina Luna stated that her recent call to ban stock trading by members of Congress has made some people uncomfortable, indicating that it’s time to take action. She plans to push a discharge petition to advance the issue and won’t wait for others to lead. She argued that members trading stocks, especially those on related committees, is outright corruption that must end. 

"I recently discussed banning stock trading for Members of Congress, and it seems to have unsettled some people—which is exactly the reaction I was hoping for," she wrote on X. "This discomfort signals that it’s time to act. As soon as we return, I plan to push for a discharge petition to move this issue forward. There’s no excuse for why this hasn’t been addressed already. Frankly, if others want to take the lead on this, they’re welcome to, but I won’t sit idly by while members of Congress trade stocks, especially those on committees with direct influence over relevant industries. That’s corruption at its core, and it needs to stop." 

Many believe that Congress members should be barred from trading stocks because it’s a conflict of interest that erodes public trust and undermines the principles of good governance. The Florida lawmaker has said that when Congressional members have the power to shape policies, it can directly impact markets and then personally profit from those decisions. She has argued that this type of behavior fuels corruption and gives the political elite unfair advantages. 

A name that comes to mind is former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who has long been linked to allegations of insider trading. Pelosi and her family have reportedly made millions from stock trades that suspiciously coincide with legislative developments. Critics argue this isn’t just a coincidence but a clear abuse of power, where privileged access to information is leveraged for personal gain. Despite calls for transparency and reform, Pelosi has largely escaped meaningful scrutiny, highlighting a broken system that protects insiders while leaving taxpayers in the dark. 

CONGRESS

