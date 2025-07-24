The View Goes on Hiatus After Joy Behar Anti-Trump Rant

The View has abruptly gone on hiatus following co-host Joy Behar’s latest unhinged anti-Trump rant, a tirade so inflammatory that it prompted a warning from the White House. After years of pushing partisan narratives and ridiculing conservative voices, the show may finally be facing real consequences for its unchecked rhetoric. The break comes amid mounting calls for media accountability and a renewed effort by the Trump administration to rein in platforms that use their airtime to smear political opponents under the guise of daytime entertainment.

On Thursday, Behar appeared to reveal the show's upcoming hiatus accidentally.

"Before we go on hiatus, we only have one more show after this. I’m allowed to say that, right?” Behar asked, to which Alyssa Farah Griffin laughed and responded, “Too late now!” A producer chimed in from the background to add, “Doesn’t really matter.”

This followed the previous day's episode, where she and her co-hosts reacted to former President Donald Trump's demand that ex-President Obama be criminally investigated for allegedly fabricating intelligence related to the Russia collusion hoax.

"First of all, who tried to overthrow the government on Jan. 6?" Behar said. "Who was that again? That was not Obama. The thing about him is he's so jealous of Obama, because Obama is everything that he is not: Trim, smart, handsome, happily married, and can sing Al Green's song 'Let's Stay Together' better than Al Green. And Trump cannot stand it. It's driving him crazy. Green is not a good color."

White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers criticized Behar, calling her irrelevant and accusing her of having "Trump Derangement Syndrome." She blamed her for the decline in The View’s ratings and suggested she’s jealous of Trump’s popularity, warning that her show could be canceled next.

After Stephen Colbert's late-night show was cancelled, The View's hiatus has many wondering whether the break will be a permanent vacation for the daytime show.

