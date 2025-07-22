Federal Judges Thought They Got Rid of One of Trump's US Attorneys. The...
CNN: Everyone Is Dying in Afghanistan Because of Trump. Um, Maybe It's All...
VIP
If a Democrat Said This About Trump’s Reconciliation Package, You Know It's a...
Court Responds to Bondi's Request to Unseal Epstein Grand Jury Testimonies
VIP
CNN’s Extremism ‘Expert’ Reverts to the Lab Leak Theory Being Racist in Order...
VIP
Is the Los Angeles Gun Permitting Process 'Designed to Fail'?
US Citizen Hosam Sayara Slain by Alleged Jihadists in Syria
'No One Is Above the Law': Speaker Johnson Signals Obama Could Face Subpoena...
Court Backs Trump’s Plan To End TPS for Afghans & Cameroonians
VIP
Tlaib Urges Socialist to Run for Senate, But Won’t Endorse Him Yet in...
Two Weeks Notice? Republicans Call for MN State Senator to Resign Immediately
Trump Targets Education Bureaucracy With New Rescissions Package
Federal Judges Block Alina Habba’s U.S. Attorney Role
DOJ Blocked: Wife of ICEBlock Creator Fired From Government Position
Tipsheet

Trump Announces Major Japan Trade Deal

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | July 22, 2025 8:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday he secured a "massive" new trade deal with Japan that includes a 15 percent tariff structure. A win for American workers and manufacturers, Trump emphasized the need to protect U.S. industries from decades of unfair trade practices and one-sided agreements. Supporters hail the deal as a decisive step toward rebalancing global trade and prioritizing domestic production over foreign dependence—an approach that defined much of Trump's America First agenda.

Advertisement

In a Truth Social post, President Trump revealed he made the "largest Deal ever" with Japan, that involves "reciprocal" tariffs, resulting in Japan investing $550 billion into the United States, adding that the U.S. will "receive 90 percent of the Profits." The president promised that the newly imposed tariffs will add hundreds of thousands of American jobs. He also said that Japan would open their “Country to Trade including Cars and Trucks, Rice and certain other Agricultural Products, and other things."

“This is a very exciting time for the United States of America, and especially for the fact that we will continue to always have a great relationship with the Country of Japan," Trump said. “They had their top people here, and we worked on it long and hard. And it’s a great deal for everybody.” 

Japan's top trade negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa boasted about the deal, expressing "heartfelt thanks to everyone involved," saying "#Mission Accomplished.” 

Recommended

Federal Judges Thought They Got Rid of One of Trump's US Attorneys. The DOJ Just Responded. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Trump had previously threatened to impose a 25 percent tariff on exports to the U.S. starting August 1, raising it by one percentage point from the 24 percent rate. 

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

TARIFFS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Federal Judges Thought They Got Rid of One of Trump's US Attorneys. The DOJ Just Responded. Matt Vespa
Trump Goes Scorched Earth on Hoax Ringleader Obama Katie Pavlich
Claims of Stephen Colbert Having a #1 Show Is the Joke As Data Shows the True Leader in the Ratings Brad Slager
Federal Judges Block Alina Habba’s U.S. Attorney Role Sarah Arnold
Bondi Announces Major City Is Dropping Sanctuary Policies Katie Pavlich
CNN: Everyone Is Dying in Afghanistan Because of Trump. Um, Maybe It's All the Taliban-ing Going on. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Federal Judges Thought They Got Rid of One of Trump's US Attorneys. The DOJ Just Responded. Matt Vespa
Advertisement