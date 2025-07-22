Trump Announces Major Japan Trade Deal

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday he secured a "massive" new trade deal with Japan that includes a 15 percent tariff structure. A win for American workers and manufacturers, Trump emphasized the need to protect U.S. industries from decades of unfair trade practices and one-sided agreements. Supporters hail the deal as a decisive step toward rebalancing global trade and prioritizing domestic production over foreign dependence—an approach that defined much of Trump's America First agenda.

In a Truth Social post, President Trump revealed he made the "largest Deal ever" with Japan, that involves "reciprocal" tariffs, resulting in Japan investing $550 billion into the United States, adding that the U.S. will "receive 90 percent of the Profits." The president promised that the newly imposed tariffs will add hundreds of thousands of American jobs. He also said that Japan would open their “Country to Trade including Cars and Trucks, Rice and certain other Agricultural Products, and other things."

“This is a very exciting time for the United States of America, and especially for the fact that we will continue to always have a great relationship with the Country of Japan," Trump said. “They had their top people here, and we worked on it long and hard. And it’s a great deal for everybody.”

Japan's top trade negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa boasted about the deal, expressing "heartfelt thanks to everyone involved," saying "#Mission Accomplished.”

Trump had previously threatened to impose a 25 percent tariff on exports to the U.S. starting August 1, raising it by one percentage point from the 24 percent rate.

