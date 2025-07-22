CNN: Everyone Is Dying in Afghanistan Because of Trump. Um, Maybe It's All...
Tipsheet

Trump Targets Education Bureaucracy With New Rescissions Package

Sarah Arnold
July 22, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Trump administration is once again targeting federal spending with a new rescissions package —one that cuts funding for the Department of Education. This follows a bold move that slashed $9.4 billion in taxpayer dollars previously funneled to left-wing darlings like NPR and PBS, as well as the bloated and often ineffective foreign aid program USAID The administration is continuing its push to rein in waste and prioritize America First. 

On Tuesday, the White House announced plans to roll out a new rescissions package that includes cuts to education funding. However, the specific details of what the administration intends to cut remain unclear. The upcoming package is expected to target more than just education funding. White House Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair told reporters that the next rescissions package can be expected “soon.”

"We’ve got a number of items we’re looking at also, obviously talking to the senators too,” Blair said. “They’re going through the appropriations process. We don’t know what’s important to them, but you know, you’ll obviously see that very soon.”

Rep. Mark Harris (R-NC) applauded the Trump administration's work, saying to "cut the bureaucracy" and "take back education." 

This comes four months after President Trump signed an executive order authorizing Secretary Linda McMahon to take all necessary steps to dismantle the Department of Education. The department has laid off 1,300 career employees.

Last week, Congress approved President Trump’s first rescissions package, slashing $9.4 billion from programs including public broadcasters NPR and PBS, as well as the foreign aid agency USAID. It was the first time in decades that lawmakers granted a president’s request to roll back previously authorized funding.

DONALD TRUMP

