Minnesota DFL Backs Far-Left Mayoral Candidate Pledging to Trump-Proof Minneapolis

The Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party has officially endorsed far-left State Sen. Omar Fateh's campaign for mayor of Minneapolis. Fateh, a self-described progressive, has made it clear that one of his top priorities is to “Trump-proof” the state—a radical agenda that essentially means locking Minnesota into a permanent left-wing stronghold, from pushing extreme policies on immigration and police reform to backing socialist-style governance, Fateh represents a deepening of the Democratic Party’s embrace of ideological extremism at the local level.

Fateh, who is running as a Democratic Socialist, wrote on X that he is "incredibly honored to be the DFL-endorsed candidate for Minneapolis Mayor. This endorsement is a message that Minneapolis residents are done with broken promises, vetoes, and politics as usual. It’s a mandate to build a city that works for all of us."

Many, including myself, have noted that Fateh's campaign bears similarities to that of self-described socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, who is building his campaign primarily around opposition to President Donald Trump.

Fateh has laid out an aggressive, progressive agenda for Minneapolis as he campaigns for mayor. His platform includes a citywide rent freeze, a sharp hike in the minimum wage—targeting a $20-per-hour rate by 2028—and a refusal to work with federal immigration authorities. In a video shared on X, Fateh touted his role in pushing for free college tuition and the legalization of fentanyl testing strips—policies critics say could indirectly promote drug use. He also pledged to shield Minneapolis from what he describes as a “hostile White House,” vowing to resist any policies from President Trump that he believes threaten local communities. Fateh, the first Muslim to serve in the Minnesota Senate and the son of Somali immigrants, has positioned himself as a champion of far-left causes in the heart of the Twin Cities.

He has also reinforced his opposition to federal immigration enforcement, pledging to block the Minneapolis Police Department from working with ICE in any capacity.

The incumbent mayor, Jacob Frey-- also a Democrat-- criticized the DFL, arguing that the mayoral election should be decided by all Minneapolis voters, not just a small group of delegates.

"This election should be decided by the entire city rather than the small group of people who became delegates, particularly in light of the extremely flawed and irregular conduct of this convention," campaign spokesperson Sam Schulenberg said.

