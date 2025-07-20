Trump's Approval Has Gone *UP* Since the Epstein Files Circus
Illegal Alien Charged for Staging a Kidnapping and Attempting to Frame ICE

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | July 20, 2025 10:30 AM
A wild plot out of California has landed an illegal immigrant in court after being accused of orchestrating a fake kidnapping and falsely pointing the finger at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. Authorities say the suspect staged the entire scenario, allegedly to vilify federal immigration officers and manipulate public sentiment. 

Julie Calderon, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, allegedly pretended ICE took her in a Jack in the Box parking lot. The "kidnapping" hoax involved a fake press conference, police report, and GoFundMe account. Calderon was found roaming free after convincing leftwing activists that she was in custody. 

In July, the Los Angeles Police Department officially closed the missing persons case involving activist Claudia Calderon, who was reported missing on June 25. Just days after her alleged disappearance, supporters held a press conference claiming she had been kidnapped from a fast-food restaurant parking lot in South L.A. by unidentified men in unmarked vehicles, possibly “bounty hunters.” Calderon later claimed she had been held in a warehouse near the U.S.-Mexico border, where she said she used borrowed phones to make two calls and was allegedly pressured to sign self-deportation papers.

However, the Department of Homeland Security swiftly debunked the claims, calling the story a “hoax.” Officials confirmed that ICE does not use bounty hunters and stated clearly that Calderon was never arrested or taken into custody by federal agents. DHS also noted that Calderon was actively using her iPhone during the time she claimed to be missing. Despite this, her attorney portrayed her as being unable to contact anyone, suggesting she was being held hostage and cut off from her family and legal counsel.

