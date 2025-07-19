Trump's America First Agenda Works: Native-Born Workers See 100% of Job Gains As Foreign Hiring Plummets

Amid historic immigration crackdown and stricter border enforcement under the Trump administration, a stunning new trend is emerging: nearly 100 percent of all new jobs in America are going to foreign-born workers, while native-born Americans are being left behind. According to new data, President Donald Trump has reversed the trend established by the Biden administration, which favored hiring foreign-born candidates.

Advertisement

The report, from the Washington Stand, found that President Trump's mass deportation program, removing illegal immigrants, especially illegal alien criminals, from the United States, is having a positive effect on the job market. The U.S. Department of Labor announced this month that “native-born workers have accounted for ALL job gains since January.”

Since the pandemic, nearly all net job growth—around 4.7 million jobs out of 5.4 million—has been taken by foreign-born workers, while native-born employment has increased by just over 650,000.

However, economics editor and attorney John Carney explained that U.S. jobs aren't just going to people who are legal residents of the United States, but actually going to American-born people.

"This is very important, again, because that’s fundamentally who the country is supposed to work for, for the people we have here. And it is working for them again, for us again," he said.

Under the Biden administration, each month saw fewer native-born Americans employed while more foreign-born workers got jobs. That meant the net job growth benefited foreign workers. However, now under President Trump, that pattern has shifted, and the net increase in jobs is going to native-born Americans instead. Trump’s policies are seen as prioritizing American workers first, reversing a tilt toward foreign labor under the Biden administration.

Carney pointed out that one significant side effect is rising wages, as businesses can no longer rely solely on a steady flow of new workers to fill jobs.

"Without that, they have to start bidding against each other, basically a competitive bidding war for American workers. And that's what we're seeing in the wage gains," he said.

A recent June jobs report from the Labor Department revealed a sharp drop of 348,000 foreign-born workers from the previous month, with a total decline of over 543,000 since January. In contrast, U.S.-born workers saw a gain of 830,000 from May to June alone, bringing the total increase to more than 2 million since the start of President Trump’s second term in January.

"For the FOURTH month in a row, jobs numbers have beat market expectations with nearly 150,000 good jobs created in June," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said earlier this month. "American-born workers have accounted for ALL of the job gains since President Trump took office, and wages continue to rise."

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Advertisement

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.