Radical Leftist Esther Kim Varet Emerges As Unhinged Dem in California’s 40th District

Meet Esther Kim Varet— the unhinged Democrat in California’s competitive 40th Congressional District, aiming to unseat GOP Rep. Young Kim in the 2026 elections.

Kim Varet has publicly identified as pro-abortion and strongly focused on climate change activism. Critics accuse her of promoting extreme and unfounded conspiracy theories aligned with far-left narratives. She has also come under fire for past social media activity that appeared to glorify violence against President Donald Trump, including references to slogans some interpret as linked to calls for harm. Opponents argue her rhetoric and behavior are far outside the mainstream and raise serious concerns about her fitness for public office.

“Radical, out-of-touch Democrat Esther Kim Varet is everything wrong with today’s Democrat Party: unstable, obsessed, and endorsing political violence. Californians will reject this lunacy,” NRCC Spokesman Christian Martinez said.

Republican critics have labeled her a “radical” due to her support for flag-burning demonstrations and rhetoric critical of ICE. They accuse her of encouraging unrest and ignoring violence and crime linked to protests. She's often portrayed as out-of-touch and extreme, with a track record of backing fringe views and controversial statements. Opponents frequently cite her vocal support for anti-ICE sentiments and protest-related causes as evidence of her far-left stance.

Meanwhile, her opponent is a vocal pro-life advocate who co-leads several congressional caucuses dedicated to Women in STEM, Financial Literacy, and Maternity Care—underscoring her focus on family and economic priorities. She champions pro-business, small-government principles and has consistently supported tax cuts, deregulation, and market-based solutions. Backed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Kim has taken a firm stance against inflation and crime, opposing major Biden-era laws such as the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, while advocating for lower taxes and tougher border enforcement.

In the 2024 election, Kim was re-elected with approximately 55-58 percent of the vote. She has maintained a financial edge over her Democratic challengers, raising $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2024. Known for her practical approach to governance, Kim is often regarded as an exemplar of pragmatic conservatism, with a focus on patriotism, pro-business policies, support for families, and achieving tangible results.