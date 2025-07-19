The Wall Street Journal’s latest hit piece on President Donald Trump, falsely claiming he sent a lewd letter to Jeffrey Epstein, isn’t just another smear job; it’s the work of the very same media operatives who peddled the debunked Russia collusion hoax. The article was co-authored by reporters with ties to Main Justice, a publication founded by Mary Jacoby, wife of Glenn Simpson, the founder of Fusion GPS. That’s the same shady opposition-research firm Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) paid to fabricate the infamous Steele Dossier. In other words, the same people behind one of the biggest political disinformation campaigns in American history are now behind the absurd Epstein letter story.

Joe Palazzolo, one of the Wall Street Journal reporters behind the latest hit piece on President Trump, has a telling background. He previously worked for Main Justice, where he covered the DOJ before joining the WSJ investigations team in 2019. While he spent years covering U.S. prisons, courts, and gun laws, what’s more notable is the publication he came from. Simpson and Jacoby both got their start at the Wall Street Journal before pivoting into political opposition research, most infamously orchestrating the Steele Dossier that fueled the bogus Russia collusion hoax. Now, the same media ecosystem that helped push that disinformation campaign is back at it again, this time smearing Trump with an Epstein-related story he flatly denies.

Adding another layer to the twisted web, Jacoby’s father is a longtime executive at Stephens Investments, the same firm whose legal counsel once included Hillary Clinton during her time at the Rose Law Firm. The so-called “bombshell” Epstein story is rooted in the same politically charged network that gave way to the Steele Dossier and the Russia collusion hoax.

