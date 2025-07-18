Trump Sues Wall Street Journal Over 'Fake' Epstein Story: 'I’m Going to Sue His A** Off!'

President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal on Friday after it published an article claiming the president sent an alleged letter to Jeffrey Epstein in 2003 for his 50th birthday that included a drawing of a naked woman.

The lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of Florida, names the Wall Street Journal's parent company, News Corp., its publisher, Dow Jones, two reporters for the newspaper, and News Corp. owner Rupert Murdoch as the defendants. This comes after President Trump threatened to sue the publication if it were to publish "the supposed letter," saying it was "a FAKE." Trump has denied the letter.

"I look forward to getting Rupert Murdoch to testify in my lawsuit against him and his ‘pile of garbage’ newspaper, the WSJ. That will be an interesting experience!!!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Friday.

After the Wall Street Journal published the article, Trump took to Truth Social to criticize the publication for what he claims is a fabrication of the story. He said he has directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce “pertinent” testimony related to the Epstein case, subject to court approval, citing "the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein." Bondi responded, saying that the Justice Department was “ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts." This came after the DOJ had filed a motion seeking to unseal grand jury transcripts related to Epstein's case.

On Thursday, President Trump wrote on Truth Social that "Mr. Murdoch stated that he would take care of it but, obviously, did not have the power to do so."

"These are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don’t draw pictures. I told Rupert Murdoch it was a Scam, that he shouldn’t print this Fake Story. But he did, and now I’m going to sue his ass off, and that of his third-rate newspaper," the president added.

