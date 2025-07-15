President Donald Trump is giving credit where credit is due to First Lady Melania Trump for playing a key behind-the-scenes role in shaping his approach to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the ongoing war in Ukraine. Far from being a silent figure, the First Lady offered sharp insight and steady counsel as Trump navigated high-stakes diplomacy, pushing for peace through strength rather than endless entanglement.

While speaking to reporters during his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, President Trump revealed that Melania put her foot down and told him that he needed to get tough with Putin, pointing out that the Russian President has continually broken promises over a peace deal with Ukraine.

"I go home, I tell the first lady, ‘You know, I spoke to Vladimir today. We had a wonderful conversation.’ She said, ‘Oh, really? Another city was just hit,” Trump said, recalling a recent phone call he had with the First Lady.

"There's times I'd get home. I'd say, 'First lady, I had the most wonderful talk with Vladimir. I think we're finished.' And then I'll turn on the television, or she'll say to me one time, ‘Wow, that’s strange because they just bombed a nursing home,'" Trump continued. "I'd say, ‘What?’"

A month into the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war, Moscow launched an airstrike at the consulate in Slovenia, where Melania is originally from, during an attack on Kharkiv.

Putin has consistently broken promises tied to a potential peace deal, continuing to launch drone and missile attacks on Ukraine even after discussing a possible agreement with President Trump. In recent months, Trump has expressed growing frustration with the Russian leader, saying he’s unhappy with Putin “because he’s killing a lot of people.” In response, Trump has pledged billions in military aid to Ukraine and warned that Russia will face 100 percent tariffs if it refuses to accept a U.S.-brokered cease-fire within the next 50 days.

Rutte stated that several countries, including Germany, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands, and Canada, are stepping up to support Ukraine, with more expected to join soon. He emphasized that NATO will coordinate efforts to ensure Ukraine gets what it needs.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

