Iranian Nationals Caught at U.S.-Canada Border Amid Rising Sleeper Cell Fears on U.S. Soil

Five Iranian nationals were apprehended at the U.S.-Canada border, sparking new fears that small towns are becoming the latest frontlines in the fight against terrorism. As the southern border crisis continues to dominate headlines, the northern border is now showing signs of vulnerability, raising serious national security concerns. Fears surrounding Iranian nationals in the U.S. have intensified sharply due to the recent escalation in the Iran–U.S. conflict. With tensions between the U.S. and Iran at their highest level in years, American officials are increasingly concerned that Iran may use covert assets — including operatives who entered through porous borders — to retaliate on U.S. soil.

On Tuesday, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) arrested five Iranians who were attempting to illegally cross the U.S.-Canada border near a rural town in Vermont. Earlier this month, Border Patrol agents in Champlain, New York, stopped a minivan near Mooers Forks and discovered five Iranian nationals and two Uzbek nationals inside, according to a statement from CBP's Swanton Sector. The group was taken into custody after reports of suspicious activity were received.

They have previously been arrested for attempting to cross the border illegally. They are awaiting deportation.

“They are currently detained and pending removal proceedings," CBP said. "Border security is national security and directly correlates to public safety. Swanton Sector Agents remain vigilant and committed to protecting our borders and enforcing immigration laws.”

This follows the Canadian government’s national security department, which announced last month that it was actively monitoring potential fallout from the Middle East conflict, according to a spokesperson from Public Safety Canada. Former Canadian Justice Minister Irwin Cotler told Fox News that Iran is ramping up domestic oppression and may expand its efforts to target opponents overseas through transnational repression. Canadian authorities have uncovered credible intelligence suggesting Iran could deploy sleeper agents to target dissidents and diaspora communities. The concern has prompted a nationwide threat-level adjustment, increased coordination among security agencies, and urgent demands for more stringent counter-repression mechanisms.

Experts warn that sleeper agents may be quietly embedded in government, academic, or other institutions, remaining undetected until they are called upon to act. In response to growing concerns, Canadian security officials have raised the national terrorism threat level to “medium,” indicating a credible risk of extremist violence.

