Dem Under Fire After Sharing Business Card of ICE Officer With Violent Protesters

Democratic Congressman Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-CA) is under fire for allegedly putting an ICE employee’s safety at risk by sharing their business card with a violent mob during last week's cannabis farm raids. The reckless act led to the ICE officer being targeted and injured by rocks thrown by the hostile crowd.

According to Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE), Carbajal joined a violent mob that tried to block federal law enforcement during a raid on a California marijuana facility. While Carbajal called the protests “peaceful,” the agency argued that the protestors were throwing rocks and injuring at least one ICE officer. They also claimed that Carbajal doxed an officer by sharing his business card with the crowd. ICE warned that such actions and rhetoric have contributed to a sharp rise in attacks on officers and accused Carbajal of prioritizing violence over law and order.

Rep. Salud Carbajal was part of a violent mob of protestors attempting to obstruct federal law enforcement as they executed a criminal search warrant at a marijuana facility. He cites “peaceful” protestors, when in fact these rioters were launching rocks at officers, injuring at… https://t.co/yPNkcXOqkC — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) July 13, 2025

In video footage, Carbajal is seen pushing past several ICE agents before being stopped and turned around by them. He then takes a business card from one of the agents and reportedly passes it to a protester in the crowd.

Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-CA) gets rejected by DHS when he tries to go past the line in Carpinteria, CA, on Friday. ICE was conducting a raid on a nearby illegal cannabis farm.



He then took the ID card from an ICE agent and gave it to rioters to doxx the agent.



Prosecute Carbajal! pic.twitter.com/1JbUlcIM4N — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 13, 2025

ICE agents have faced growing threats from anti-ICE activists who have ramped up their efforts to disrupt immigration enforcement and intimidate officers. These activists have not only interfered with operations but have also used dangerous tactics like doxxing—publicly exposing agents’ personal information, including their names and photos.