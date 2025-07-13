On This Day a Year Ago, We All Witnessed a Miracle...and the End...
Gunman Shoots Trooper, Kills 2 in Kentucky Church Rampage Before Being Fatally Shot

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | July 13, 2025 5:45 PM
Connecticut State Police via AP

A violent rampage unfolded in Kentucky on Sunday when a gunman shot and wounded a state trooper near Blue Grass Airport before launching a deadly attack on a Lexington church. After carjacking a vehicle, the suspect drove to Richmond Road Baptist Church and opened fire, killing two women and injuring several others, including the trooper and members of the congregation. The chaos ended when police fatally shot the gunman at the scene.

Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY) called the violence “senseless,” urging prayers for the victims and gratitude for law enforcement’s swift action. 

The tragedy starkly highlights the real threat facing law enforcement and innocent civilians, even in traditionally “safe” community spaces. 

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said he was "saddened to hear about the tragic shootings."

"Kelley and I are praying for all the victims, the injured trooper, and their families," Paul wrote on X. "We are grateful for the brave first responders. Violence like this has no place."

