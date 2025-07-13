Gunman Shoots Trooper, Kills 2 in Kentucky Church Rampage Before Being Fatally Shot

A violent rampage unfolded in Kentucky on Sunday when a gunman shot and wounded a state trooper near Blue Grass Airport before launching a deadly attack on a Lexington church. After carjacking a vehicle, the suspect drove to Richmond Road Baptist Church and opened fire, killing two women and injuring several others, including the trooper and members of the congregation. The chaos ended when police fatally shot the gunman at the scene.

Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY) called the violence “senseless,” urging prayers for the victims and gratitude for law enforcement’s swift action.

I’m heartbroken to share the shooting in Lexington at Richmond Road Baptist Church has taken the lives of two people. Other injuries — including a Kentucky State Police trooper from the initial stop — are being treated at a nearby hospital. The shooter has also been killed. 1/3 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 13, 2025

The tragedy starkly highlights the real threat facing law enforcement and innocent civilians, even in traditionally “safe” community spaces.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said he was "saddened to hear about the tragic shootings."

"Kelley and I are praying for all the victims, the injured trooper, and their families," Paul wrote on X. "We are grateful for the brave first responders. Violence like this has no place."