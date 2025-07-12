LA Offers Free Cash to Illegal Aliens Afraid to Leave Their Homes Amid ICE Raids

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) is pledging financial support for illegal immigrants as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents continue carrying out raids and enforcing federal immigration laws.

Advertisement

On Friday, Bass signed an executive order to bolster protocols and support immigrant neighborhoods, including offering cash assistance, in response to raids by the Trump administration targeting those living in the United States illegally. Bass explained that the order would ensure that illegal immigrants would receive a “couple hundred” dollars on cash cards, adding that the “money will not come from city coffers but from philanthropic partners.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, undocumented immigrants will receive cash cards distributed by immigrant rights groups, such as the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles. This initiative comes because, as Bass explained, many undocumented immigrants are afraid to leave their homes and aren’t going to work, resulting in lost income. Rather than cooperating with the federal government to address illegal immigration, Bass is providing incentives for them to remain.

“There is a need for me to have an executive directive to help our city understand how to protect itself from our federal government," Bass said. “What we have seen here over the last, now six weeks of raids that pop up, and we never know exactly when and where they're going to happen.”

The order also requires federal agencies to disclose records of the raids, including the names of those detained, the reasons for detention, and the associated costs to taxpayers, all of which will be subject to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. Additionally, the directive will provide city workers with clear instructions on how to respond if immigration officials contact any city department.

This follows the mayor’s announcement that Los Angeles will join a private class-action lawsuit against ICE raids conducted by the Trump administration. The mayor has consistently condemned the raids targeting criminal illegal immigrants and is among several cities suing the administration over what they call “unlawful” actions.