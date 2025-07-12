Kash Patel Too Deep in Russiagate Probe to Walk Away from FBI

News of the heated confrontation between Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino has made waves, following reports that Bongino is considering resignation amid the ongoing fallout from the Epstein files that have rocked Washington. By Friday evening, multiple sources also revealed that FBI Director Kash Patel is reportedly weighing his own departure if Bondi is not removed or does not step down.

However, John Solomon—founder and editor-in-chief of Just the News and a longtime political journalist—dismissed that idea, saying Patel is deeply involved in the ongoing Russiagate investigation and far too focused on that work to consider stepping down.

“It is not true,” Solomon said. “My reporting makes very clear that Kash Patel is not going nowhere unless the president tries to move Kash Patel. He’s there for the long haul.”

Why? Solomon explained that Patel is heading a major FBI investigation framing the last ten years of actions against President Donald Trump as “one large conspiracy case.” He added that Patel isn’t about to walk away from the chance to expose and hold the left accountable.

Solomon did confirm reports that Bongino is taking a few days off to reconsider whether he wants to remain in his role as Deputy FBI Director. He noted that this isn’t unusual for Bongino, recalling how, during his radio days, he would occasionally step away after getting frustrated, only to return shortly after. Solomon predicted that Bongino is unlikely to step down.

He also predicted that Americans will soon hear major accountability news from Patel, expected within the next week, shedding light on where the conspiracy against Trump began. This includes revelations about the origins of Crossfire Hurricane and how, even through 2024, the Democrat Party continued efforts to undermine Trump and block his path to the presidency.

“There has been a big case that has been built by the Justice Department and the FBI. It’s been masked by a lot of this infighting and drama and soap-opera stuff, but the truth of the matter is that MAGA base Americans are gonna be happy when they see where all of this is heading in the next few weeks,” Solomon continued.