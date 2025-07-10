Trump Floats Federal Takeover of D.C. to Cut Down on Crime

In a bold statement that echoes the frustrations of many Americans, President Donald Trump floated the idea of a federal takeover of Washington, D.C., citing the city’s out-of-control crime and failed leadership. While progressive officials have allowed political agendas to handcuff law enforcement, Trump made it clear that under his watch, safety would be restored and criminals would be held accountable.

Advertisement

During his sixth cabinet meeting of his second term, Trump suggested he was considering potential changes that could reshape America's capital. He said that White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles was “working very closely” with Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser (D).

"Susie Wiles is working very closely with the mayor, and they’re doing all right,” Trump said. “I mean, in the sense that we would run it so good, it would be run so proper. We’d get the best person to run it; the crime would be down to a minimal — it would be much less. We’re thinking about doing it, to be honest with you, we want a capital that’s run flawlessly. And it wouldn’t be hard for us to do it.”

Responding to President Trump’s remarks, Bowser stated, “When a president controls both houses of Congress, limited home rule is exactly that — limited.” She also said that she works with the Trump administration more than she has with any other president.

"I think our approach to working with the President has been a good one: to focus on our shared priorities, which we have," Bowser added.

Trump’s comments came in response to a reporter asking how he wanted Republican voters to cast their ballots in the upcoming New York City mayoral election. The reporter noted that the Democratic candidate, Zohran Mamdani, is a self-described socialist who has even referred to himself as a “communist.” Mamdani has previously remarked that he “used to say” the United States would “never be a socialist country.”

D.C.'s local government operates under the Home Rule Act, a law passed by Congress in 1973. It can elect its own mayor and city council, giving it the ability to govern itself in many ways, but because D.C. is not a state, its autonomy is limited. Any law passed by D.C.’s city council must be reviewed by Congress, which can block it. Additionally, Congress controls D.C.’s budget, meaning the federal government must approve how the city allocates its funds.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) stated that it is “time to address” D.C.’s Home Rule and insisted that “Congress should be the one making D.C.’s laws.”

"As President Trump seems to be contemplating, it’s time to repeal 'DC Home Rule,' and have DC’s laws made by Congress—consistent with Article I, Section 8, Clause 17 of the Constitution,” Lee wrote in an X post. “I have a bill, the BOWSER ACT, that would do precisely that. Make DC Safe Again!”

Advertisement

As President Trump seems to be contemplating, it’s time to repeal “DC Home Rule,” and have DC’s laws made by Congress—consistent with Article I, Section 8, Clause 17 of the Constitution



I have a bill, the BOWSER Act, that would do precisely that



Make DC Safe Again! https://t.co/XAIdcoULSE — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 8, 2025

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.