SCOTUS Greenlights Trump’s 'Wrecking Ball' Federal Job Cuts to Move Forward Amid Ongoing Legal Battle

The Supreme Court has allowed President Donald Trump’s “wrecking ball” federal job cuts to proceed while the legal battle continues. The Tuesday night ruling underscores the urgent need to rein in an oversized federal workforce and restore efficiency to government operations. Despite ongoing challenges from partisan opponents, the Court’s decision signals a victory for taxpayers tired of bureaucratic bloat and a federal government that operates leaner and smarter.

Advertisement

In a 6–3 ruling, the Supreme Court approved the White House's urgent petition submitted last week, allowing Executive Order No. 14210 to be implemented as the legal disputes continue in the Ninth Circuit and possibly before the Supreme Court itself. The order directs federal agencies to carry out sweeping reductions in force (RIFs) and agency reorganizations. Described as a lawful effort to "streamline government and eliminate waste" by officials, critics argue that Trump is unlawfully bypassing Congress to dismantle major parts of the federal government.

"Because the Government is likely to succeed on its argument that the Executive Order and Memorandum are lawful—and because the other factors bearing on whether to grant a stay are satisfied—we grant the application," the Supreme Court wrote. "We express no view on the legality of any Agency RIF and Reorganization Plan produced or approved pursuant to the Executive Order and Memorandum. The District Court enjoined further implementation or approval of the plans based on its view about the illegality of the Executive Order and Memorandum, not on any assessment of the plans themselves. Those plans are not before this Court."

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson strongly dissented, criticizing the SCOTU for allowing President Trump's “wrecking ball” to take effect at the very start of the legal battle. She argued that the executive order amounts to a sweeping overhaul that infringes on Congress’s legislative authority. Jackson accused the majority of rushing to judgment without fully considering the facts. She noted that the federal court carefully reviewed the evidence and law, deciding that the Executive Branch should be barred from moving forward with the restructuring. However, she said that cautious, temporary efforts to maintain the status quo were overridden by the Court’s eagerness to approve the President’s questionable actions under emergency claims.

Issued in February, the order directed agencies to develop plans for reorganizations and workforce reductions quickly, focusing on positions deemed "non-critical" or "not statutorily mandated." The administration argues this action is necessary to address government bloat and outdated structures, stating that the injunction was forcing agencies to retain "thousands of employees whose continued federal service is not in the best interest of the government or the public." The court’s decision is not a final ruling on the legality of the executive order. It simply allows the order to be implemented temporarily while the appeals process continues. If the Ninth Circuit upholds the injunction or the Supreme Court declines to hear the case, the order could be halted once again.